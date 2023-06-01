A Musician Changemaker Accelerator Workshop (BMCA), a one-day incubator meant to help local musicians find a way to make an impact in their community, is coming to Boise.
The accelerator workshop is hosted with multiple partners, including the Music to Life national nonprofit, which is co-founded by Noel Paul Stokey and his daughter Liz Stokey Sunde. The goal is to help socially conscious musicians find need in their local community and find a way to create change. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at Global Lounge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Stokey Sunde, co-founder and executive director of Music to Life, the goal isn’t just to produce music about change, but also to implement the changes artists want to see directly.
“Our angle is not to write a better song, or a better anthem, or do a better charity concert,” Stokey Sunde said. “Our goal is to get the musician as a change maker or an agent of change. Empowered, to bring music to solve problems.”
The program has helped multiple artists across the country make direct change. Past participants have used what they’ve learned to create empowerment through music programs for young women, music circles for those whose loved ones have struggled with substance abuse and programs to bring children in contact with more classical music.
The BMCA works with all genres, all across the country. According to Stokey Sunde, BMCA does research on the artists before they are on-boarded, and the artists need to have a clear idea of what they want to change in their community.
“First of all, they’re talented musicians. Secondly, they have to have this idea for what they want to do in their community,” Stokey Sunde said.
To participate in the workshop, musicians have to apply with their idea for their community program, and BCMA helps them figure how to get the program off the ground. The applications are currently open, and the deadline is June 12, at 11:59 p.m. Participating artists will receive a $50 stipend, complimentary breakfast and lunch, and all accelerator training and materials.
The BCMA also recruits local artists and community leaders for the training, and will be selecting three local artists and community leaders for their workshop in Boise.
“Every training we do around the country integrates three local [artists]. The point is to have local relevance,” Stokey Sunde said. “This is a national curriculum; it’s just without the local anchor, we don’t feel like it’s as effective.”
The BCMA has three main parts of its curriculum. The first stage is meant to help music artists “anchor themselves in their own sense of what it means to be a community based artist.” They reflect on questions surrounding their values, and issues that define them.
The second stage is to make their idea more real and find out who it will help, why it matters, and who they will partner with.
“We get them to be a little more strategic about their idea, so that moves them from idea into concept,” Stokey Sunde said.
The third stage is to focus on how to take the concept and bring it into the marketplace. Stokey Sunde says it’s important to find a way for artists to help their community and still be able to make a living.
“[For] Music to Life the whole point is, how do you seed a program within a community? How do you sort of make it last?,” Stokey Sunde said. “How do you empower the musician to turn this into something that is not only going to benefit them?”
Stokey Sunde emphasized the importance of artists working with other local organizations. For this workshop, BCMA also partnered with Boise Hive and Treefort Music Fest, along with Global Lounge.