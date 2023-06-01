Tulsa 5.jpg

A Musician Changemaker Accelerator Workshop (BMCA), a one-day incubator meant to help local musicians find a way to make an impact in their community, is coming to Boise.

 Greg Bolliinger / Press Pause films

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Musician Changemaker Accelerator Workshop (BMCA), a one-day incubator meant to help local musicians find a way to make an impact in their community, is coming to Boise.

The accelerator workshop is hosted with multiple partners, including the Music to Life national nonprofit, which is co-founded by Noel Paul Stokey and his daughter Liz Stokey Sunde. The goal is to help socially conscious musicians find need in their local community and find a way to create change. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at Global Lounge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments