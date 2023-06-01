Support Local Journalism


While Boise celebrates its pride month in September, many of the local organizations still host events during pride month in June to celebrate being out and proud. Local organizations like the Boise Trans Collective, The Somewhere Bar, and Boise Pride will be hosting multiple events throughout June.

The Boise Trans Collective is a local movement that aims to give aid directly to local trans people in Boise. During pride month they’ll be hosting a trans hair day in partnership with Madril hair salon on Sunday, June 4, from 4 to 9 p.m. Hairstylists will give free haircuts to those who are looking to get a gender affirming haircut as part of Boise Trans Collective’s goal to provide safe space and resources for those in the trans community.

