While Boise celebrates its pride month in September, many of the local organizations still host events during pride month in June to celebrate being out and proud. Local organizations like the Boise Trans Collective, The Somewhere Bar, and Boise Pride will be hosting multiple events throughout June.
The Boise Trans Collective is a local movement that aims to give aid directly to local trans people in Boise. During pride month they’ll be hosting a trans hair day in partnership with Madril hair salon on Sunday, June 4, from 4 to 9 p.m. Hairstylists will give free haircuts to those who are looking to get a gender affirming haircut as part of Boise Trans Collective’s goal to provide safe space and resources for those in the trans community.
“Haircuts and hairstyling can be a big part of gender identity; I know that cutting my hair really short for the first time was really like gender affirming,” Ezra Miller, co-founder of the Boise Trans Collective said. “So we want that to be a little bit more accessible.”
The Boise Trans Collective will also be hosting a multimedia art show featuring local trans artists. The artists will display a variety of mediums, including digital art, paintings, and dance performances. There will also be live music at the multimedia art show played by Vinyl Buttercup, Rowan Astra, Over My Dead Name, Wren and Egress. The multimedia art show will take place Saturday, June 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Fox Hole. Admission is $7.
The Somewhere Bar will be hosting an LGBTQ+ professional mixer for local LGBTQ+ businesses to network with each other. The mixer will take place June 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is open to business owners or business professionals of any kind, including online businesses. The Somewhere Bar also hosts other events such as karaoke nights, trivia nights and pool nights.
Boise Pride will also be hosting multiple events over the course of June’s pride month starting with a pride month kickoff at Western Proper Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. Boise Pride will also kick off their Pride Bar Crawl at the Somewhere Bar on June 17 at 4 p.m. In addition, Boise Pride will be hosting a Hometown Drag Show at the Egyptian theater on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. The drag show will feature Coco Freeo, Eureka O’HAra, Riley Burrows, and Boise drag show performers. Tickets can be bought at the Egyptian Theatre website.