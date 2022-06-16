Global Lounge’s World Village Fest is returning to Boise June 24-26 at Cecil D. Andrus Park.
This free event celebrates the diversity of the Treasure Valley in food, arts and culture.
“Global Lounge’s mission is to preserve, educate and share culture,” said Dayo Ayodele, founder and producing artistic director.
Ayodele created Global Lounge to serve the many needs for cultural recognition and connection that he saw in Treasure Valley communities.
“The goal is to create the world that you want your family to live in,” Ayodele said.
Global Lounge runs many initiatives in the community to promote and support diversity, including partnering with local schools and working with refugee communities in Boise.
“There’s so many things that kind of bind us together, and we all have a lot more in common than the differences,” Ayodele said.
World Village Fest participants represent a number of communities in Idaho including: Mexican, Basque, Native Americans, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Indonesian, Bosnian, African, Laotian, North and South American, Middle Eastern, Indian and Greek.
“You’re going to have this experience with the people that you’ve never met who are your neighbors,” Ayodele said. “You can meet them, taste their food, see what life is like and get to know them, talk to them in real life without any hangups. It’s just a very comfortable and beautiful atmosphere, where we’re all celebrating each other.”
There will also be an intimate festival kick off event called Salsa Under The Stars — an evening of Latin music and dancing, on June 18 at JUMP. This pre-festival event is ticketed and open to ages 18+. Tickets and more info at globallounge.org.
One of the featured performers this year is Makatas Dancers, a traditional African dance group based in Boise. Joetta Julugbeh founded the group in 2016, out of a passion for sharing dance and celebrating African heritage for young women in her community.
“I thought about it and I was like, maybe there’s a way that I can give back to my community,” Julugbeh said. “By using what helped me when I was a kid to help me deal with my trauma and the things that I was going through —and that was dancing.”
It is important to Julugbeh that dancing is just the beginning of what this group does.
“We connect with one another,” Julugbeh said. “We do anything from volunteering in our community, to performing out in the community, and we also work on doing cultural cooking for the kids because most of our kids are adopted.”
The group will often pick different African countries to learn about and celebrate, based on the cultural heritage of the girls in the group, Julugbeh said.
“Our team value goes by HEART, which is humble, empowered, ambition, respect and trust,” Julugbeh said.
Julugbeh sees World Village Fest as an opportunity for the community to learn about Makatas Dancers, and support the group’s positive impact.
“I’m excited for my kids to be in that environment,” Julugbeh said. “Not only are they going to see their teammates’ culture, but they’re also going to see theirs.”
Another group performing at the fest is Tejano Outlaw. This local Tejano band’s mission is to bring Tejano culture to the whole family with music that invites dancing, connection and celebration.
“It’s music that we grew up on,” said Anthony Antunes, founding member for Tejano Outlaw. “It’s music that’s been around. I remember going to weddings as kids and there was always a live band playing music with the accordion.”
Antunes likes to describe their music as family oriented, because of the strong connection between Tejano music and family gatherings and celebrations that he and many others experienced growing up.
There is a rich history of Spanish music in Nampa and Caldwell, but it seems recently that there are finally more opportunities for Spanish music in the mainstream music scene in Boise, according to Antunes.
“The last time we played at the World Village Fest it was awesome. We had support from people as far as Glenns Ferry,” he said.
For those attending the Fest this year, Antunes has one message — be prepared to dance.
The World Village Fest takes place at at Cecil D. Andrus Park 4 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 24; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 25; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26.
Follow Tejano Outlaw and Makatas Dancers on Facebook to stay connected with their performances. And visit globallounge.org to volunteer or donate to support their work.