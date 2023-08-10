Capitol Contemporary Gallery has two new exhibitions for the month of August — “The Red Earth” by Richard Young and “a thousand words” by Sue Latta. Young is displaying imagined landscape paintings imbued with meaning, and Latta’s presentation is on her unique multimedia technique combining sculpture and photography. Sculpture by Francis Fox is also featured during the month, according to a press release about the exhibition.
Richard Young: “The Red Earth”The body of work titled “The Red Earth” features imagined landscapes that suggest “a precarious balance between stasis and instability, growth and regression,” said the press release. The painting titled “The Red Earth” alludes to newly planted trees that are often secured to the ground with rope and stakes “to prevent damage from known and unknown forces.”
Sue Latta: “a thousand words”Abandoned spaces with the traces of humanity left behind, objects being taken back by nature, timeworn people, tortured heartbreak songs and melancholy poetry. “These are the things that move my imagination, that cause me to make up stories and draw pictures in my mind,” said Latta in an artist note. “For me, they hold the kind of beauty that inspires awe and are full of deep, transcendent, and possibly universal meaning. The exploration starts with the belief that objects, materials, and textures, are imbued with ideas. An apple is never just an apple. A doorknob is loaded with content that is different than that of a deadbolt or a paddle lock. Steel, wood, paper, and plastic carry with them different connotations. The texture created by decay, whether it’s actual texture or an image, is distinguished by an intuitive awareness of its lived experience. This body of work draws on that exploration and adds the challenge of a single word used as a prompt to tell a whole visual story.”
Francis Fox“My sculptures combine digital and physical processes in their making,” Fox writes. “Paradoxically, digital and virtual processes tend to help emphasize the value of physicality. They accentuate the contrast between material presence and disembodied pixels in virtual space. The finished sculptures exhibit their own history of process including both tool marks and digital artifacts made physical. This work conceptually addresses human technological detritus and the tangible ‘boneyards’ left behind with the advance of digital technologies.”
Capitol Contemporary Gallery is located at 451 S. Capitol Blvd. in Boise. It is open Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. capitolcontemporary.com.