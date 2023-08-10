Support Local Journalism


Capitol Contemporary Gallery has two new exhibitions for the month of August — “The Red Earth” by Richard Young and “a thousand words” by Sue Latta. Young is displaying imagined landscape paintings imbued with meaning, and Latta’s presentation is on her unique multimedia technique combining sculpture and photography. Sculpture by Francis Fox is also featured during the month, according to a press release about the exhibition.

Richard Young: “The Red Earth”The body of work titled “The Red Earth” features imagined landscapes that suggest “a precarious balance between stasis and instability, growth and regression,” said the press release. The painting titled “The Red Earth” alludes to newly planted trees that are often secured to the ground with rope and stakes “to prevent damage from known and unknown forces.”

