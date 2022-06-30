On Friday, April 22 the first edition of the “Ugly Times” came out in print. The creators are aiming for a once a month release but they aren’t tied to that. Instead, what they want to focus on is curating a magazine that uplifts local artists and gives an opportunity for people who may not feel like their voice is heard to have some space.
“Ugly Times” was created by Tim Hanneman and Trystan Cakalic, two guys who just really give a sh*t about art, people and Boise. The magazine is free and without corporate sponsorship.
“It’s really important to me that it stays free,” said Hanneman, “because once money gets involved, politics get involved. It’s about community. I want to provide a megaphone for anyone who needs space to say something and I think in this time, when voices can be limited in publications, that it’s very important.”
The magazine is what most of us would remember any small zine being in the early 2000s. It’s local, opinionated, puts a spotlight on marginalized groups and has some great art. It will only be released as a physical paper, no online source, and people that would like to find a copy or find out when the next release date is can follow the zine on Facebook or Instagram. For those who eschew social media, keep an eye out at The Record Exchange, Prestige Skateshop and J.D.’s Bodega for the next issue.
The idea to start a new local magazine came from Hanneman who, when he first moved here a few years ago, was living out of his car and couch surfing. Many of the people’s houses that he stayed at were musicians or artists and he thought that they were being under appreciated by the city. The idea is that the zine gives them exposure without asking for anything in return, and because there’s no corporate oversight, people can submit whatever they feel best represents them without being censored.
The notion came from Hanneman but the layout comes from Cakalic. He has a professional degree in graphic design and he creates synth music. Both of them work full-time in the service industry and do this as a labor of love.
“I’ve gotten bummed out with friends of mine, who are great musicians and artists, just not getting any attention,” said Cakalic. “We are about inclusivity and giving people space to be seen. I’ve been in the art scene here for a decade and it has been at times disappointing trying to ‘get in’ the community. What we want to do is provide a platform where artists make the call. No politics, no bullsh*t.”
The two said that the demand is so high for artists trying to get some publicity that they won’t run out of contributors for at least two years. Every edition will be a little different, depending on the contributing artists. So far, there’s been two issues and both were packed with interesting and thoughtful content. in the preface of Volume 1, written by Hanneman, it states:
“This zine was inspired by the members of this community. These are ugly times filled with great people. My time here in (Boise) has been made abundantly more pleasant by the artists I have the privilege of interacting with every day. We are ‘Ugly Times.’ And this one is for you. The painter, musician, et al that feels unseen and unheard.”
The zine features comics, quirky and funny photos, op-eds written by different people, music features, artist interviews and even an advice column done by Neurolux’s own Victoria Roper. The first edition even had a hilarious call for people to pick Hanneman’s next tattoo, barring “human bodily members,” and street food of the month pictures that aren’t what you might expect.
Volume two featured visual artist Zach Bores, art by @jayceyadamsart, an op-ed on Roe v. Wade and an interview with the band Texas Ketamine.
So far the editions are small but they are enjoyable and all of the copies have been distributed. Hanneman and Cakalic said that’s what is important to them; getting physical copies out and then having the community pass them around.
“One thing that I’ve noticed is that all of us in our community keep talking about the same things individually instead of together,” said Hanneman, “and we need to talk together. Everybody’s in survival mode by force. So, if I’m going to be altruistic about anything, it’s going to be this. Not to be cliche but f**k the man, because there’s no other option.”
They won’t be highlighting any hateful opinions — unless it’s to make fun of them. They believe in counteracting the overarching racist and fascist voice that’s heard in this state by amplifying those that are against it.
For those looking to submit, you can contact “Ugly Times” directly at uglytimesofficial@gmail.com.