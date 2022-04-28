Every week, The Lounge At The End Of The Universe brings in national-touring comedians to Boise, said Jen Adams, founder and part owner of The Lounge, in a press release. The next few stand-up headliners will include award-winning beat-boxing talent Tyler Boeh on April 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. and Rusty Dooley, who has been featured at the Laugh Factory, Dublin’s, and the world-renown Laugh Factory, on May 13 and 14 at 8 p.m.
Most of their shows are on Fridays and Saturdays, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Food service from BBQ4Life is available for order between 7-7:45 p.m. General admission is $20 and VIP, which will get you seats in the first two rows, is $25.
And if you want to get in on the action, The Lounge will have free open mic nights, called “LEU Open Mic,” every Wednesday at 9 p.m. starting May 4. The crowd favorite each week will be awarded prizes, and the glory.
“Our mission is to evolve the culture within the arts community to make it more inclusive and represent all people,” Adams said in the release. “Further, we strive to educate the general public on the importance of the arts and how it plays an impactful role on all of our lives.”
Boeh shifts seamlessly from well-crafted material to improvised exchanges. With past appearances on “NESN Comedy All-Stars,” “Celebrity Name Game,” and two seasons of “Laughs on Fox,” Boeh has laid the groundwork for his growing success.
In 2018, Boeh’s second album, “Full Circle” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and he was selected as the SiruisXM 98 Artist of the Month. His Dry Bar Comedy special “Wait for it” has garnered over 25 million views online. You can find his comedy on Amazon Prime, Spotify, Pandora and SiriusX.
Dooley, originally from Chicago, moved to Los Angeles in 1999. His show features comedic scenes from classic films such as “Top Gun,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Terminator,” “Jurassic Park,” “Alien,” “Batman,” “Braveheart” and many more.
Other comedians coming to The Lounge include Kris Shaw, who is a regular on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network on Sirius Radio, from May 5-7 and Tanyalee Davis, who describes herself as “the Ferrari of comedy — low to the ground and kind of racy” on May 20 and 21.