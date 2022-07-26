...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Jaialdi is an internationally-known cultural festival that attracts tens of thousands of people to Boise every five years. The next one will be in 2025.
Nancy Zubiri will hold a book reading and signing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the Basque Museum & Cultural Center. Zubiri, a Basque American journalist and author, has written about Basque culture for more than two decades and is the editor of Euskal Kazeta Basque Stories, a news site focusing on Basque culture, people and events.
Her book, “Jaialdi: A Celebration of Basque Culture,” chronicles the history of Jaialdi. Zubiri will also present a slide show.
Robert Lopez, a reporter with Euskal Kazeta Basque Stories, gives the book a thumbs up. In a press release about the event, Lopez said: “Through stunning photography and interviews with Boise Basque community members, the book takes readers on a journey into the heart of a unique culture, and offers an inside account of how ancient traditions are showcased at this renowned celebration of all things Basque.”
Jaialdi 2022 was cancelled due to the pandemic. The next one will be in 2025.