Jaialdi

Jaialdi is an internationally-known cultural festival that attracts tens of thousands of people to Boise every five years. The next one will be in 2025.

 Courtesy Robert Lopez

Nancy Zubiri will hold a book reading and signing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the Basque Museum & Cultural Center. Zubiri, a Basque American journalist and author, has written about Basque culture for more than two decades and is the editor of Euskal Kazeta Basque Stories, a news site focusing on Basque culture, people and events.

Her book, “Jaialdi: A Celebration of Basque Culture,” chronicles the history of Jaialdi. Zubiri will also present a slide show.

