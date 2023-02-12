IMG_8397.jpg

Paul Banta of the Boise Bonsai Society prunes a juniper bonsai tree.

 Natalie Holsten

I think anyone who grew up in the ‘80s watching “Karate Kid” wanted a neighbor like Mr. Miyagi. Not only was he a karate master, but he fixed bicycles, kept a collection of cool cars and single-handedly put the Cobra Kai gang in their place.

Aside from the “wax on, wax off” lesson, what I remember most was Mr. Miyagi’s fascinating collection of bonsai trees, as well as his generosity in gifting Daniel-san and his mother with two trees of their own.

