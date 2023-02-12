I think anyone who grew up in the ‘80s watching “Karate Kid” wanted a neighbor like Mr. Miyagi. Not only was he a karate master, but he fixed bicycles, kept a collection of cool cars and single-handedly put the Cobra Kai gang in their place.
Aside from the “wax on, wax off” lesson, what I remember most was Mr. Miyagi’s fascinating collection of bonsai trees, as well as his generosity in gifting Daniel-san and his mother with two trees of their own.
Mr. Miyagi introduced Daniel to the art of bonsai, but he made it look easy. After handing Daniel clippers, he told him to envision the tree he wanted. “Think only tree,” he said, while reassuring him that whatever tree he had in mind was the right one.
Sounds so easy. Just think of a tree, right? In reality, caring for a bonsai tree is a lot harder, as I recently discovered for myself.
Anyone who knows me knows I love trees. Adore them, actually. I grew up in the south surrounded by towering live oaks and flowering dogwoods. My husband, knowing of my love for trees, once gave me the most beautiful fan palm in Indonesia. Of course, I had to leave it behind when we moved to Idaho, but I often think of it and wonder how it’s doing.
This Christmas, he gifted me with my first bonsai tree, a beautiful little juniper. While I instantly fell in love, it felt somewhat like becoming a parent of a newborn again. I gingerly held the tree in my hands, marveling at how tiny and fragile it was. Would I be able to keep it alive?
We followed the directions he was given, watering it often and keeping it indoors until Mother’s Day when it would supposedly be ready to venture out into the great wide world of our backyard.
Sadly, after only a week of caring for Little Bonsai, I began to suspect maybe it wasn’t doing so good. It dropped needles every time I got near it. I wondered if there was a different approach necessary other than “think only tree.”
Thankfully, a local nursery was hosting a free workshop on bonsai trees put on by the Boise Bonsai Society (who knew that was a thing?!). I attended, bringing along Little Bonsai for a checkup.
With the scent of juniper heavy in the air, several of the society members introduced themselves and shared how they originally got into bonsai. One woman perfectly summed up her years of working with the trees, saying, “Bonsai is a way of life.”
Other members also shared philosophical musings as they described methods for pruning the trees. “You have to ask, what are you trying to achieve?” said one member. “Which is true in life, too.”
For one member, taking care of bonsai trees offers relief from a tedious job that involves sitting in front of a computer screen all day. To sit and clip at his trees, watching a living thing grow and flourish under his tender care, brings him great joy.
From the workshop I learned there’s a lot more to caring for bonsai trees than just thinking and clipping. We’re talking about soil composition, different kinds of wiring to get the perfect shape, and the crucial and constant task of watering — sometimes twice daily in the Idaho summer heat.
After watching society member Paul Banta demonstrate how to start a bonsai from a juniper cutting, I timidly brought forward Little Bonsai to get his candid opinion on its condition.
He pinched a branch and gave it a gentle tug. He looked at the little needles that fell off and shook his head sadly.
“I think you got some bad advice,” he said, reassuring me that I wasn’t alone. Many beginners to the hobby, including himself, kill their first trees. “But at least you have a nice pot for your next one!”
As I drove home, I fought back tears and quietly apologized to my little tree. When I returned to my house, I placed it outside (where it should have been to begin with, apparently), because Paul did say there was a slim chance it could still make it.
It snowed that night, and in the morning Little Bonsai was a snowy landscape in miniature. Who knows what the future holds, but I will be praying for a miracle. In the meantime, I will start over with another little tree.
Looking back on “Karate Kid,” I wonder if Mr. Miyagi followed up with Daniel and his mom off-camera. Did he explain about the copper wire? Did he educate them about repotting? Watering?
I hope, if he was the wise and kind neighbor we knew him to be, Mr. Miyagi directed Daniel-San to the nearest bonsai society. If there is such a society in “Karate Kid” land, I imagine them to be just as philosophical, helpful and encouraging as what we have here in the valley.