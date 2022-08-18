On top of the Idaho State Capitol building, sits an eagle. The statue is made of copper, includes a sandstone pedestal and sits at 5 feet 7 inches. Besides the dome, it’s one of the more recognizable features of the building and makes the building 208 feet tall. As part of the Capitol Restoration Project, the eagle was re-gilded with gold leaf in 2005. There’s not that much information available on the statue, but Aaron Follis reached out to the state and found out that the eagle statue is nameless. So he decided to start a committee, a non-government citizens group — for fun, to try to get it named.
Boise Weekly interviewed Follis via email to learn about this quirky idea and how it came about. FYI: people can submit their own ideas for a name at nametheeagle.com.
BW: When did this initiative start and how did you first learn that the eagle was nameless?
AF: I started thinking about this about two years ago, casually. I reached out to the State a couple of months ago and found out the Eagle is nameless.
BW: Please tell us about the Capitol Eagle Naming Committee, who you are, how many of there are you and how long have you existed?
AF: We’re a group of five who thought this would be a fun distraction. We formed in May of this year.
BW: Do you think the state will recognize your attempts to name the eagle? Or is this just more of a tongue in cheek kind of thing?
AF: Oh, we know the State won’t recognize it officially. As we state on our site, “On a seriousness scale of 1-10, we reckon this campaign is about a 2. It’s just a bit of unofficial, lighthearted fun.” But, “...we believe that the citizens of Idaho are the right people to name the Eagle. This will be the people’s choice, but not the official choice.”
BW: How many people have submitted names?
AF: So far, 20 people have submitted names, all of which can be seen at nametheeagle.com.
BW: What are some of the silliest and most serious suggestions that you’ve had so far?
AF: I fully expected someone to submit Eagley McEagleface...and they did. I think “Ol’ Flappy” is pretty funny. As for serious names, there’s “Emma,” in honor of Emma Edwards Green, who designed Idaho’s state seal. Also “Perpetua,” which is part of Idaho’s official motto (“Esto Perpetua”).
