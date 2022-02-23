Ivy Merrell, Rachel Couch and Angela Heileson met in Boise, playing in different bands, and after developing mutual admiration for each other's talent and artistry, decided to play together and see what came of it.
The result was The French Tips, a grunge rock band contributing emotional and genre-complex jams to the Boise music community. Their unique sound is the result of three artists dedicated to collaboration and bringing their personal perspectives together to make something new.
“I think we all had some sort of mutual love for like, this raw, punk stuff, but we like dance stuff, too. So we're trying to figure out how to fuse all of these little elements together with, like, disco and punk and dance and, like, all of our feelings and so kind of what we come up with is sort of this, like, mishmash of what all of that is, I guess,” Heileson said.
Their music stems from raw creativity and instinctive teamwork, not any one voice, but three in harmony.
“We actually haven't really delved too far into each other's tastes, or individual styles. I think that we all definitely have our own influences that are kind of across the board and very juxtaposed from each other,” Couch said.
They all contribute to the writing and composition process both musically and lyrically.
“We're all really engaged songwriters, which is pretty special I think, to play in a band with two other people who also think in terms of how a song is constructed and feel inspired to write melodies,” Merrel said. “That's something I love about playing with this band, is everybody's really passionate about the songwriting process and does work outside of the practice space and brings stuff back and goes out and gets inspired and comes back with new fresh ideas.”
Being a local band and active participants in the Boise music scene and community is also a value of the group.
“I think that we're very lucky to live and play music in Boise,” Merrell said. “I'm endlessly inspired by all the bands that have come about.”
The ideals of community and finding connection through a love of music is foundational to how these artists express themselves.
“I would just watch all the people playing cool music and all these local bands and I'm like, how the hell do I get in there? I feel like I needed this somehow,” Heileson said.
Their second album, out in May 2022, is a blend of songs written before and during the pandemic. Through music, they process what doesn’t always make sense in words.
“I think one of the nice things about playing music is that we're expressing what our experiences are and our interpretations of our world,” Couch said. “I think there's something for me, at least, that kind of takes the joy and fun out of it when things are explained in a way that's not music … you know, when you kind of package it down into, like, a description using words.”