The story of Cecilia Violetta López would make a riveting movie. This Rupert, Idaho girl has risen to become a worldwide star in opera. López is one of the finest sopranos with a thriving career and is based locally with Opera Idaho. She was named one of "Idaho's Top 10 Most Influential Women of the Century" by USA Today and has been named one of opera's "25 Rising Stars" by Opera News.
The singing actress is renowned for her signature role of Violetta in "La Traviata," which she has performed countless times throughout North America. To rave reviews, López made her European début as Norina in "Don Pasquale" with Zomeropera in Belgium. Whether she portrays Adina in "The Elixir of Love," Zerlina in "Don Giovanni," Nannetta in "Falstaff," Cio-Cio San in "Madama Butterfly," or Rosalinde in "Die Fledermaus," Gilda in "Rigoletto," Micaëla in "Carmen" or Marguerite in "Faust," her notices are always exceptional. She is in demand, and Boiseans are so fortunate to have Opera Idaho in their backyard to hear her vocal genius.
In January 2021, Opera Idaho appointed López as the company's first artistic advisor to advise and advocate for an expanded repertoire, provide insights on diversity in artistic practices and community initiatives and collaborate with senior management in identifying and securing financial support for the company. Lopez works with General Director Mark Junkert shaping the future of Opera Idaho.
"I proposed doing a community-centered event where we collaborate with other organizations and celebrate my Mexican roots, the music, the culture — and use myself as a conduit to teach and expose audiences to the two musical worlds I've been straddling. We at Opera Idaho are hoping to share more about this event soon."
And for locals who might think the opera is not for them or are reticent to give it a try, López wants them to know Opera Idaho — once experienced — is addictive. "Opera has withstood the test of time. There is a reason for it," she said. "Come see for yourself. Opera is, in fact, for everyone; take it from this former farmworker, daughter of Mexican immigrants who has now been named a rising star in opera and has been named one of Idaho's top 10 most influential women of the century. I owe a lot to my parents, as they taught my siblings and me to work hard for what we want to achieve. I have worked hard for my career, and, as the late Vicente Fernandez said, 'music is the inspiration that gave life to my dreams,' and 'as long as you applaud for me, I'll keep singing.'"