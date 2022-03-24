Until Saturday, March 26, The Old Idaho Penitentiary will be hosting cemetery walks, where visitors can pay $13 to be toured around the grounds and listen to stories about different murders, escapes and fires that happened in the past.
The tours started on Saturday, March 19, and go at 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 p.m. At 1 p.m. on March 19, Charlee Draper led the tour. About 20 people attended, mostly families with teenagers and older children.
It started in the basketball court and then went into the maximum-security building. There are about 20 rooms in this building, with one prisoner for each room, plus four death row cells.
From there, they went upstairs to the death row cells, which were much more cramped. She told the group about Raymond Snowden, who brutally murdered a woman in Garden City. Snowden went bar hopping with the woman and then got into an altercation with her over who was going to pay the cab fare. Allegedly, the woman kicked Snowden in the groin, which triggered his murderous rage.
“He’s potentially tied to a couple of other crimes very similar to the way in which he murdered her, across the United States, specifically Colorado and New York,” Draper said.
Snowden was the only one in the penitentiary to be executed in the gallows room, which is next to the death row cells because the United States deemed hanging to be inhuman.
In that gallows room, Draper had the group stand on the cement part of the floor because there was a chance the old wood wouldn’t be able to support everyone’s weight. After Snowden had his last meal, which was a smorgasbord of lobster, chocolate cake and a cup of coffee, he was handcuffed, strapped across his chest and, essentially, the bottom of his knees, so he had to walk to the gallows room on his tiptoes.
There is a window on the left side of the gallows room, which is the witness room.
“There’s a misconception that you will be facing the witness room,” Draper said. “There was nobody really here to witness his death. His family didn’t want anything to do with him and neither did the victim’s family. So people that were here to witness it was essentially just guards.”
From there, the tour went to the main cell area, the cafeteria, various spots where inmates were murdered, to Dennis, the prison cat’s grave and to the prison cemetery which had multiple unknown gravestones.
To schedule a tour, go to their website or go to the Old Penitentiary on the hour between 1-6 p.m. through the 24th to the 26th.