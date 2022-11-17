Support Local Journalism


Getting a tattoo has the potential to be a meaningful experience; after all, you’re putting something on your body permanently, so why shouldn’t the experience around that match the weightiness of such a decision? I’ve experienced great tattoo artists and shops, like the beautiful Manhattan one that did a large piece for me, customizing the art several times until I liked it and then allowing my friend to come sit with me for the two hours it took, feeding me French fries throughout. And I’ve had less-than-great ones, like the guy who kept getting so distracted by the conspiracy theory radio he was listening to and spouting to me about it that what should have been an hour-long tattoo ended up taking three.

Leading the charge for creating your tattoo experience in Hailey is Mountain Rose Tattoo (though there is another tattoo shop in Hailey as well at the moment, a rarity in a small town that hardly warrants the need for more than one). Opened in March 2019 by Matthew Crow, Mountain Rose has spent the last three years cultivating its own community and culture around tattooing in its small Hailey shop. Guest artists come through the shop periodically, and Crow has recently brought on a new resident artist, Becky Randall, as well as an apprentice, Nathan Payne. “When I moved here, I definitely realized that I was going to have to build my own tattooing community and culture,” says Crow.

