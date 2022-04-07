...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Snake Basin including the Treasure Valley in Oregon
and Idaho and the western Magic valley.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Friday night to 6 AM MDT
/5 AM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The April artist exhibiting at the Flying M downtown is Nikki Russo. She's a self-taught, multidisciplinary artist who served with the U.S. Air Force for over 10 years. During that time, she discovered her interest in art.
"My wonder-lust would ultimately provide me with the inspiration to create," said Russo in her artist bio. "I create in many mediums but here I present my mixed media and collage works. I am moved by my travels, nature, raw, human emotion and my unconventional imagination. By seeing beyond quintessential beauty, these pieces present as ethereal, quirky and sometimes even apocalyptic, and sometimes provoke thought about existing narratives in that they are sometimes encoded with my own deep messages to the universe. My inspiration comes in many forms that are drawn by the uncertain and surrealistic times we are all currently experiencing together. With so much confusion, sadness, loss and uncertainty, I have dedicated a bit of colorful whimsy to express my silly hearted sense of humor and childish sensibilities in hopes of lightening the mood during these tumultuous times."
Her art is a melding of many different forms that creates something new. People can see her work all month long at the Flying M.