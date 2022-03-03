I celebrated a “milestone” birthday this year and my birthday festivities were group-oriented functions. These were easy-going, come and go as you please, low-maintenance festivities. A close friend came unhinged when I didn’t build my own birthday celebration around their needs. I was gobsmacked when I found myself in a conversation about how I didn’t know what they wanted — from room accommodations to seating arrangements. Not only was my “friend” unhappy about that, they also tried to tell me that because I didn’t somehow psychically know their every desire for MY birthday party, that I was somehow the selfish one who doesn’t care about people. At no point were these wishes and desires expressed beforehand. We are at a crossroads in our friendship now. I love my friend and will always care about them, but I don’t think we can be close anymore. Am I wrong for being fed up? I just don’t know if it is worth saving.
Sincerely,
All Bosom, No Buddies
Dear Bosom:
Honey pie, sometimes people can seem like a great fit as a friend but if communication styles clash, the relationship is likely to be fraught with stormy waters. Direct communication is a blessing, in my book. Most of us would not be considered “psychic” and when expectations from others run high, they can become emotional landmines. An unexpressed expectation quickly blossoms into a palpable disappointment. If you and your friend can’t overcome this communication barrier, then there is nothing wrong with distancing yourself from the pain of these volatile exchanges. So much pain can hide in subtleties and vaguery. Take some time apart and then, who knows, maybe distance will make the heart grow fonder and you can come together on a freshly leveled playing field when — and if — the time is right.
