Looking for a "delightful, holigay event?" Boise Pride and the Idaho Botanical Garden announced in a press release that Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, a special night at Winter Garden Aglow honoring the LGBTQ+ and allied communities, is slated for: Dec. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring Boise Pride, the Boise Choruses, and some festive characters.

“Our mission is to grow our community by connecting people, plants, and nature,” said Erin Anderson, executive director of the Idaho Botanical Garden. “We are committed to uplifting all members of Idaho’s vibrant and diverse community. The LGBTQ+ community is part of our community, and the garden will continue to do what we know is right: making space for diverse voices to express themselves and cultivating a culture that welcomes all people in the Treasure Valley.”

