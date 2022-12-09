Looking for a "delightful, holigay event?" Boise Pride and the Idaho Botanical Garden announced in a press release that Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, a special night at Winter Garden Aglow honoring the LGBTQ+ and allied communities, is slated for: Dec. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring Boise Pride, the Boise Choruses, and some festive characters.
“Our mission is to grow our community by connecting people, plants, and nature,” said Erin Anderson, executive director of the Idaho Botanical Garden. “We are committed to uplifting all members of Idaho’s vibrant and diverse community. The LGBTQ+ community is part of our community, and the garden will continue to do what we know is right: making space for diverse voices to express themselves and cultivating a culture that welcomes all people in the Treasure Valley.”
The garden will be transformed into a twinkling wonderland with a magnificent display of over 600,000 lights and decorations. Listen to carols and festive music by the Boise Gay Men’s Chorus and Boise Women’s Chorus, enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies, the stocking stuffer gift station, write letters to Santa, and warm up by the fire pits as you explore the gardens. Local food and drink vendors will be on-site, and get your photo taken with Rudolph, the Snow Miser, Mrs. Clause, and other holiday characters. Photo purchases benefit Boise Pride.
“We are thrilled to present a Pride night at the Idaho Botanical Garden again this year and help support this cherished Idaho attraction,” said Don Williamson, executive director of Boise Pride. “Thank you to the Garden’s staff and volunteers for their support and for hosting this opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community and our allies to gather during the holidays with friends, family, and chosen family.”
Timed tickets range from $14 - $18 and can be purchased at idahobotanicalgarden.org. Proceeds benefit the Idaho Botanical Garden.
About Boise Pride
Founded in 1989, Boise Pride, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, celebrates its 33rd annual festival this year. Exceptional support from the community has made the festival a standout LGBTQ+ celebration. Boise Pride strives to promote unity and celebrate the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities by engaging the Boise community year-round. For more information about Boise Pride, visit boisepridefest.org, @boisepride on Twitter and Instagram, and Facebook at facebook.com/BoisePrideFest.
Pride Night at Winter Garden Aglow
6 - 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18
Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road in Boise
Timed tickets — Adults: $18; Youth (4-12) $14; Free for children three and under