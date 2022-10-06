Editor's note: This is the first of a limited series. — J.H.
"American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession" consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on their demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry's positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, were transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.
George Whitefield 1714-1770
Messenger of God. Just a Showman.
Mere heathen morality, and not Jesus Christ, is preached in most of our churches.
George Whitefield was born in Gloucester, England, in 1717. The son of an innkeeper, he developed a love of acting and theatre. He attended Pembroke College, Oxford, tuition-free but only as the lowest rank of students who were servants for the masters. He became a member and later president of the "Holy Club" that included John and Charles Wesley. At the college, he had a religious conversion and loved preaching. In short-order he was ordained a deacon of the Church of England.
In 1738 he was appointed a parish priest in the Savannah, Georgia Colony. He decided that his life's work was to establish an orphanage in the area. He returned to England to preach and raise funds. There he preached to huge crowds of 20,000 and more. He had a remarkable voice that carried tremendous distances. He also had a "lazy eye" that made him appear cross-eyed, but his devotees said it was so he could keep one eye on God and the other on the Devil. His sermons were an avalanche of emotions. The crowd would be called to salvation and then cast deep into damnation to burn for eternity. He often used his acting experience and played various roles in his sermons. In 1739 he returned to the colonies and went on an exhaustive revival tour to bring Christ to the people, usually outdoors, as few places could accommodate the thousands that showed up. Evangelism in America was born.
He was known as the "Great Itinerant.” He had a good promoter in his friend, a young printer and publisher, Benjamin Franklin. Franklin was printing stories in his Gazette about Whitefield when the preacher was still in England. When George came to the colonies, he formed a business relationship with Franklin that lasted decades. Franklin would publish Whitefield's volumes of sermons and other written materials. Whitehead's Calvinist Christianity was far from Franklin's more intellectual approach. But Franklin said he attended one of the preacher's sermons, and the first time the collection plate came around, he put all his copper coins in, the second time all his silver coins, and the third time he was so moved, he gladly put in all his gold coins.
Whitefield was not averse to controversy, in fact, he courted and instigated it. He sometimes condemned the pastors of the colonies without regard to denomination, but much of his wrath was aimed at the Anglicans, where he began. He called them "slothful shepherds of dumb dogs." His sermons grew even more intense with the result of people, pale as death, lying on the ground writhing and crying to God for forgiveness. A primary focus of his preaching was that people must experience a "New Birth" to enter the "Kingdom of God," and when the new birth occurred, the primary focus of life must be Christ. "Good Works" were rarely mentioned.
Whitefield's Bethesda Orphanage in Georgia got off to a rough start, and the trustees were unhappy with the preacher's lack of bookkeeping regarding his fundraising. The orphanage was also a plantation where the children were required to work in the fields and spend the rest of their waking hours in prayer or religious study. The orphanage staff did not look forward to the preacher's visits. He would wildly preach to the children about the weight of their sins and the hell awaiting them. The children would cry and scream all night. The preacher saw it as a great success.
Whitefield had a mixed relationship with slavery. When he started his plantation and orphanage in Georgia slavery was illegal in the colony. The preacher felt his business interests would be enhanced if slavery were legalized. He and others worked for legalization and succeeded. When he died, he owned 50 slaves on the plantation. While certainly not enough to balance the suffering caused by the legalization, he preached against the cruelty slaves endured and encouraged much better treatment. He also was an active proponent of preaching the word of God to Black people, proclaiming they should also have the Lord's salvation. He preached to slaves over the objections of many.
Many other preachers joined the "First Great Awakening" throughout the colonies. Some were even more radical than Whitefield, whipping people into such a frenzy of despair that two people cut their throats after a sermon. Authorities began to fear the movement's threat to the fabric of society. Laws were passed restricting itinerant preachers and other laws to quiet the feared lawlessness and insurrection they saw down the road. Whitefield was blamed as the instigator of the chaos.
In 1770, after things had quieted down, the "Great Itinerant" began his last tour. He worked until he collapsed and died at the age of 55, with a small fortune and around 18,000 sermons given. The evangelical Great Awakenings continued, and the fourth wave rose in the 1950s with the great evangelical Billy Graham as its principal preacher. It was now "Born Again" rather than "New Birth."
Mark Wyatt McGinnis, Emeritus Professor of Art, Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota, now resides in Boise. His interdisciplinary approach to art has included paintings, books, sculpture, printmaking, installation, video, performance, essays, and interviews. The research orientation of his work has led to series and projects of exploration and inquiry on a range of subjects including demagogues, neo-modernism, extinction of species, the Snake River basin, science and philosophy, literature of Asia, world religions, religious elders, economics, foreign policy, nuclear weaponry, American Indian history, and explorers of the "New World." His projects have been featured in over 120 solo exhibitions and he has numerous publications. markwmcginnis@gmail.com markwmcginnisart.com