You’re at a music festival. A DJ is playing house music while people dressed like they’re going to Burning Man drink craft cocktails. No, it’s not Coachella or SXSW or any other hipster music festival — this is Lost River Disco, a whimsical festival with the music and vibes of a rave, all in the middle of the woods along the Big Lost River.
The first Lost River Disco (LRD) took place in 2016 but then took a five-year hiatus before coming back again last year — a huge success after the pandemic. This year’s event will take place over the weekend of July 22–24 at Idaho Basecamp, an eco-retreat located 29 miles up Trail Creek from Ketchum, Idaho. The remote location of this festival is part of what makes it so unique and desirable; with no cell service, it’s a chance to unplug and enjoy nature at its finest, whether that means floating the river during the day or exploring the forested venue that acts as a stage for LRD.
“My favorite part of this event is the focus on enjoying and celebrating nature—being surrounded by mountains, the river, the trees,” says Kailyn Avery, LRD’s event coordinator. “It’s really all about connecting to both people and nature together and sharing that experience through a love for music.”
LRD was founded by Ketchum local Luke McNees, the former tour manager for DJ DIPLO for five years. “Having toured all over the world and done shows of all sizes with one of dance music’s biggest acts, my goal for LRD and its most special part is bringing an intimate experience home to share with my own community in the most beautiful venue in Idaho: Idaho Basecamp. This is not about booking huge acts and trying to sell thousands of tickets; that’s where it would lose its charm,” says McNees.
This year’s diverse lineup features house and techno DJs and producers from around the world, including Sohmi Anden, Sarkis Mikael, Corey Caffrey, and South African DJ/Producer Themba for his Idaho debut. Music beings on Friday at 4 p.m. and continues throughout the day on Saturday and Saturday night. In addition to a full lineup of DJs, Boise performance artist St. Terrible and Boise harpist WEND will play. During the sets, attendees can enjoy watching visual artists paint live.
Not just a music festival, LRD has several focuses, including wellness. The eco nature of this retreat lends itself to immersing oneself in nature as a form of wellness. Yin yoga with sound bowls will be available on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. A free “tea house” (a canvas tent decked out with floor poufs and rugs) will be set up over the weekend with free hot tea, cocoa and tarot readings. There will also be a tent for paid massages, sound bath meditation, and facials.
An experience as full as LRD wouldn’t be complete without delicious food and drink to accompany it. This year’s food vendors are the Wood River Sustainability Center and Jersey Girl who will provide food options including acai bowls, breakfast burritos, teriyaki bowls, locally sourced lamb gyro, buddha bowls, and Hawaiian shrimp tacos. New Belgium is a sponsor of the event with their Mountain Lager being the highlighted beer. Other drink options include spicy mango margaritas, vodka basil lemonade, mezcal palomas, house Bloody Marys, and more. LRD is a cash-only event, so be sure to load up beforehand. It also strives to be “Leave No Trace,” meaning all efforts are made to be eco-friendly, including using only biodegradable plates and cutlery and selling only reusable water bottles. There is a water pump on property for guests to fill up their own bottles.
Tickets for the weekend start at $240 for general admission and decrease in price for higher quantities purchased together. Ticket prices include tent camping for the weekend, but for those wishing to car camp or stay in an RV/camper, an optional add-on pass is available for purchase. For those truly wishing to elevate their experience, there is the option to buy a limited number of glamping packages which include a bell tent set up with a fully dressed bed, rugs, lanterns, throw blankets, toiletries basket, meal tickets to redeem at the breakfast bar, cold beers on ice, fresh green juice by Ginger Sweet Juice Bar, and champagne with fresh-squeezed juice for morning mimosas.
LRD is a 21+ only event. Additionally, gates to the festival will be closed from midnight until 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights, so plan to arrive before midnight to get in for the night.
“My hope for LRD is that anyone returning or experiencing it for the first time will have memories and friends to last a lifetime,” says McNees. “It’s fulfilling to bring people together from around the world in a unique, remote setting where everyone feels safe, relaxed, and grounded in nature and to create their own new lasting friendships and memories.”
For more information and tickets, visit lostriverdisco.com.