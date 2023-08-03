Support Local Journalism


Walls retain a memory of what has gone before, as anyone who has remodeled will know. In the case of artist Garth Claassen, the unfinished dry board walls of his studio at the College of Idaho hold a record of 25 years of an art practice using that wall as his drawing board: thick drips of paint and blobs, tape marks and pin holes alike, all traces and remnants of his working life as an artist in Idaho.

Garth Claassen is among Idaho’s most significant artists, but as a very modest man, he would demur. His powerful and compelling recent work, all completed in 2023, are now on display at the Stewart Gallery, his long-time representative. "Lost and Found" both marks his retirement from 25 years of teaching at the College of Idaho and signals a turn towards his next chapter. In the four large works in the exhibit, that evidence of past art on the wall serves as an etching board for the thin materials he paints on: paper, Dura-lar, and Tyvek. By scraping and rubbing the first layer of paint he has applied, he brings these “memories” on the walls forward as part of the highly textured finished work. In an eloquent artist’s statement, he describes this body of work as “ … a palimpsest of marks and images,” a palimpsest being a place where an original has been effaced to make room for later images but of which traces remain.

