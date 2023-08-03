...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
“Lost and Found” is the title of Garth Claassen’s art exhibition currently on display at Stewart Gallery.
Walls retain a memory of what has gone before, as anyone who has remodeled will know. In the case of artist Garth Claassen, the unfinished dry board walls of his studio at the College of Idaho hold a record of 25 years of an art practice using that wall as his drawing board: thick drips of paint and blobs, tape marks and pin holes alike, all traces and remnants of his working life as an artist in Idaho.
Garth Claassen is among Idaho’s most significant artists, but as a very modest man, he would demur. His powerful and compelling recent work, all completed in 2023, are now on display at the Stewart Gallery, his long-time representative. "Lost and Found" both marks his retirement from 25 years of teaching at the College of Idaho and signals a turn towards his next chapter. In the four large works in the exhibit, that evidence of past art on the wall serves as an etching board for the thin materials he paints on: paper, Dura-lar, and Tyvek. By scraping and rubbing the first layer of paint he has applied, he brings these “memories” on the walls forward as part of the highly textured finished work. In an eloquent artist’s statement, he describes this body of work as “ … a palimpsest of marks and images,” a palimpsest being a place where an original has been effaced to make room for later images but of which traces remain.
Like other teaching artists I know, Claassen has put students and classroom obligations first. At a small college like the College of Idaho, that means teaching three classes a semester, plus a winter term, and regularly developing new courses that he hasn’t taught before. If you haven’t been a teacher, or a good teacher, let’s just say that it’s all-consuming. Claassen is a very disciplined artist, going to the studio every day during summer breaks and on the occasional sabbatical. His sketch book is always with him.
Even so, during his teaching career he has managed to have major exhibitions: at the Stewart Gallery in 2009, and in 1998 at the Boise Art Museum (where curator Sandy Harthorn was a huge fan), and at the Rosenthal Gallery at the College of Idaho in 2001. He’s been shown at the University of Idaho’s Prichard Gallery and at the Visual Arts Collective, both in 2018, and in 2022 at Ming Studios, among others.
The title, "Lost and Found," is perfect for this body of work. The works include the texture brought up from the walls, “ghosts” of previous works. It also includes images taken from older works, including the bloated floaters from his 2009 BAM exhibit, or as he calls them “the big fat guys.” Here they — and drawings from his sketch book — are copied, much reduced in size, and used as collage elements. They lurk in the background, souvenirs of past painting. Large circles, as a compositional element, seem to enclose the figures in all four of the larger works. These circles use a drawing technique called lost and found contouring. The drawn circles are broken, then continued later. It is the eye of the viewer which completes them and reads them as a whole circle.
The five-panel work, “Processional,” foregrounds two cartoonish and flat figures, constructed of simple forms — boxes, sticks and balls — marching across the panels. You can almost hear mechanical gears grinding. The heavily textured background is studded with collaged images and with potential imagery brought up from the background. A lighter and brighter palette than other large works in the exhibit is a result of the more transparent Dura-lar base material, and it is very appealing. The figures seem to carry arms, and bounded by circles, evoke the bloated militaristic or bureaucratic figures of Claassen’s earlier works, but these are not human iterations. They are humanoid, suggesting a significantly darker view of humanity. Certainly, the comedic aspects of Claassen’s early work are gone. The figures also suggest the parades seen in the videos, prints and drawings of William Kentridge, like Claassen in his art, reacting to the horrors of apartheid in the country of their birth. And in Claassen’s case, also horrors in his country of choice.
The painting installed next to “Processional,” “Nothing to See Here/1,” is related to it in an interesting way. It is painted on Tyvek, and once the ground paint was applied and then scraped to pull up fugitive imagery from the wall, Claassen pressed the Dura-lar used for "Processional” against its surface to transfer the paint and pick up the imagery. In effect he made a mono-print of the one on the surface of the other to lay a base coat for painting both works. This dark and mysterious work is heavily textured and worked, and I was lucky to spend quite a long time exploring it with Claassen. Up close, there are many small, collaged images and small painted passages suggesting processions. Stepping back, I was more aware of the scarring and scraping, of repeated applications of paint, and of areas where light washes of acrylic modeling paste veil parts of the work. A black stick figure hides behind a larger white figure which Claassen suggested might be a semaphore, but its message is unclear. It (he?) seems to be warning off or beckoning towards a black structure, perhaps a wall, or a prison, or a military fortress, but with legs.
In “Dispute,” a two-panel work on Tyvek, the right panel features another flat white figure seemingly engaged with a black figure in the facing panel, perhaps again a semaphore, also signaling something indecipherable. One small soldier marches in from the upper left as if parading in directly from an early Claassen work. (Okay, there’s a comedic element.) He has called those older figures satirical ones, but in this body of work the figures seem more emblematic, more open to a range of readings. The push and pull of dark and light figures in these works — are they about good and evil, about racial tension, about political divides, or war? Or are they more psychological and inward looking, perhaps more about internal struggle or personal battles against our real or perceived imitations?
I think again about the enigmatic title of two of the large works: “Nothing to See Here.” Sometimes officials use the phrase to shoo away observers from a crime scene, where, of course, there may be a lot to see. Ironically, there is so much to see in all these paintings. They are not overtly anti-war, nor are they a comicalized critique of militaristic autocratic regimes, like Claassen’s earlier works, at least in the way I remember them. This body of work is subtle, more melancholy, less overt in its message. The artist Gavin Jantjes, like Claassen raised in the era of apartheid in South Africa, has described good art as stopping viewers in their tracks because it dissolves expectations. Nothing to see without careful looking. And then much to see and consider. Such is the case with the paintings in "Lost and Found."
I first became aware of Claassen in an Idaho Triennial as a ceramic artist, which is his background. He turned primarily to painting and drawing when he began at the College of Idaho. However, his interest in textures, and in the uses of glazes and overlays, has obviously transferred to his paintings showing now at the Stewart Gallery. The use of a semi-transparent white modeling paste as a veiling glaze is particularly obvious in the many small works on wooden panel in the exhibit. The glaze has the effect of pushing back what’s behind it, “losing” some old images as he “finds” new ones. These small panels are playful, some are strikingly colorful, and they are dense with collaged and drawn imagery. Bright surface stripes adorn some. Claassen explains his process on the panels as being more improvisatory, more like working in his sketchbook. The sense that he is having fun with them is palpable.
Sets of the small panels are presented in grids of eight or 12 small panels. I love the grids, and the good news is that they can be collected as sets or bought as very affordable individual panels or for smaller groupings. Claassen intends to continue working on the small panels and they show his intention going forward. The final good news is that Claassen is building a new studio near his home in Caldwell. I am not the only one who will look forward to what his next chapter brings.
On Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., the Stewart Gallery will host a talk by Claassen. The exhibit, "Lost and Found," is open until Aug. 30, 2023. The Stewart Gallery is located at 2230 W. Main Street, a right turn just before the light on 23rd Street. It is open on Wednesday - Saturday noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment.