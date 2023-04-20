Emma Arnold, an Idaho-raised artist, author, podcast host, comedian and beekeeper, is dropping her new album and also has a new comedy special. The album, “MYSELF,” will be available Friday, April 28 and you can pre-order digital (around $7) and vinyl (around $25) copies now. Arnold hosts the daily local podcast, City Cast Boise and along with her co-workers they are celebrating at her wild and rowdy release party at the VAC, also slated for April 28. She will be performing her comedy along with a few other local comedians, LJ Sullivan and Sophie Hughes.
Arnold is nothing short of a professional when it comes to making people laugh. Her comedy special called “Yes, Please,” has over a million views and she has created five critically-acclaimed standup comedy albums. She was featured in an article in Forbes Magazine in 2019, and they called her, “One of the hardest working comics in the industry.” When she is off tour, Arnold lives full time in Boise, where she is passionate about being the much beloved host of the much beloved City Cast Boise podcast. She also takes care of her bees and spends time with her children.
Boise Weekly reached out to Arnold to get some insight about her upcoming album release and release party. The following has been gently edited.
How did you first discover you were funny?
I can’t remember an exact moment but I’ve always loved to crack up my parents. They’re kind of quiet, shy people, very funny but not always super expressive, and getting a laugh out of them even to this day is so satisfying. As long as I can remember I’ve been tucking stories away in my pocket to tell them later. They’ve always been my best (and most captive) audience.
What inspires your comedy?
It’s honestly a disease. A coping mechanism. I had a difficult and confusing childhood, with two very different households and I think early on, finding the humor in situations was a way to preserve my sanity and protect my younger siblings. These days, it’s not the same but it’s still how I process the world around me. I can’t turn it off, even when I’m like, okay I’m done with comedy, my stupid brain won’t stop writing jokes.
What inspired your new album? How did you come up with your ideas?
I took 16 months off comedy in the beginning of COVID. After the vaccine, we started doing these little pay-what-you-want backyard shows all over the Treasure Valley, very communal and casual. If you had a yard and 30 people, I’d show up with a sound system and tell jokes for an hour. It was really great, so different from how I’d been pursuing comedy before (which is to say, frantically). After about a year of goofing around at people’s BBQs, I realized I had a really good hour of standup. I toured it a bit longer until it was ready to record but it still has that creative, community feel. It’s very lovingly made. The ideas for the album just came from my daily life, just things I experienced, in parenting, while beekeeping, funny moments with my husband that made me laugh (and made my parents laugh, too).
What makes this new album different from other material you have done?
I think there’s a real difference to this album compared to my others and that’s that I’m happy. Those albums were great but I was in real duress for the recording of all of them in some way, at the end of my rope with the comedy industry, struggling in my personal life, battling health issues etc. There’s a sweetness to this album that reflects where I’m at in my life right now. I’m in my James Taylor years, my too-earnest gentle singer-songwriter years. My kids are almost grown, I’ve got dental insurance and a nice dude who bakes bread and thinks I’m perfect.
Also, I talk about hating the cops on this one which I haven’t done before.
What are you most excited about with this album drop?
The record! My label has wanted to do vinyl for years but it never felt quite right before. When I was a kid, we were pretty sheltered but my stepdad always used to sneak comedy albums to me and I was obsessed with George Carlin, Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, and Richard Pryor. Ten-year-old me would be so blown away that I have a comedy record. I can’t wait to give it to my parents.
How is it being a woman in this male-dominated industry?
It sucks! I’m only just starting to process how much. It’s been traumatic as hell and I have a lot of healing to do.
What do you do to warm up for your shows? A cocktail? Or snack?
Not much, tbh. Sometimes I’ll have a cup of coffee or listen to music. Right before I go on, I take a few deep breaths and say a little prayer that goes something like, “Let me be fearless, let me be present, let me be a blessing.” Also, I try to poop before I leave for the venue. I can’t overstate the importance of a good pre-show poop.
What will the album release party be like?
It’s going to be a blast. A big, rowdy party. A few of my favorite comics are performing and I already have a bunch of new jokes I’ll be doing (I’m telling you, it’s a DISEASE). It’s sponsored by my new City Cast Boise Besties, which really means a lot, to not have to separate these two things I’m extremely proud of doing. I’m so excited and I can’t wait!
Is there anything else you would like to add that I did not mention?
You can pre-order the album (streaming or vinyl) right now!