Get ready to yuk it up.

Emma Arnold, an Idaho-raised artist, author, podcast host, comedian and beekeeper, is dropping her new album and also has a new comedy special. The album, “MYSELF,” will be available Friday, April 28 and you can pre-order digital (around $7) and vinyl (around $25) copies now. Arnold hosts the daily local podcast, City Cast Boise and along with her co-workers they are celebrating at her wild and rowdy release party at the VAC, also slated for April 28. She will be performing her comedy along with a few other local comedians, LJ Sullivan and Sophie Hughes.

