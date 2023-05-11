Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


“Dale Samuels speaks to the horizon,” said the blurb of a new novel, “Icarus Never Flew ‘Round Here.” In his new book, local author Matt Edwards follows an isolated rancher who lives in the Oregon High Desert. The main character, Dale, battles with the idea that he and his wife might be cursed like the rest of humankind. Dale wishes to discover if he has a purpose, or if he just simply exists. The question to answer is: Does the horizon say anything back?

Born and raised in Boise, Idaho, Edwards, also the author of “Ways and Truths and Lives,” developed a love for literature — the challenge of understanding it and the potential for it to be understood. Later, Edwards went on to study English at Boise State University and has devoted his time to teaching English at a high school in the Boise area since 2006. He now enjoys sharing his life of passions with his wife and their son. If Edwards is not training for marathons, he’s writing poetry and fiction, encapsulating and defining religion, being a father, and just living life itself in new ways. “Icarus Never Flew ‘Round Here” is available for purchase in ebooks and hard copies on Amazon and Barnes and Noble and at Rediscovered Books. it retails for $15.99.

Recommended for you

Load comments