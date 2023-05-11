“Dale Samuels speaks to the horizon,” said the blurb of a new novel, “Icarus Never Flew ‘Round Here.” In his new book, local author Matt Edwards follows an isolated rancher who lives in the Oregon High Desert. The main character, Dale, battles with the idea that he and his wife might be cursed like the rest of humankind. Dale wishes to discover if he has a purpose, or if he just simply exists. The question to answer is: Does the horizon say anything back?
Born and raised in Boise, Idaho, Edwards, also the author of “Ways and Truths and Lives,” developed a love for literature — the challenge of understanding it and the potential for it to be understood. Later, Edwards went on to study English at Boise State University and has devoted his time to teaching English at a high school in the Boise area since 2006. He now enjoys sharing his life of passions with his wife and their son. If Edwards is not training for marathons, he’s writing poetry and fiction, encapsulating and defining religion, being a father, and just living life itself in new ways. “Icarus Never Flew ‘Round Here” is available for purchase in ebooks and hard copies on Amazon and Barnes and Noble and at Rediscovered Books. it retails for $15.99.
Boise Weekly recently had to opportunity to talk with Edwards via email about his new book, life and where he gets his inspiration. The following has been gently edited.
How has being a local author influenced your writing?
That’s an interesting question as I think about it. I’m a lifelong Boise resident, so I’ve always been a local author in that sense, but, at least in my head, I didn’t really feel like the label “local author” really applied to me until I published my first novel in 2021. And since most of my second novel had already been written at that time, I kind of feel like being a local author hasn’t influenced my writing at all. But, if the heart of the question has anything to do with how being a Boise resident has affected my writing, then there’s quite a bit there. For one, my writing deals with a lot of themes related to Christian theology and the fact that I spent roughly half of my life as a Christian (though not a very good one) and half my life being an atheist, for lack of a better term (“anti-theist” would probably be the most accurate). We know how conservative and religious our community is, especially the surrounding area, so I know a lot of what I write about is relevant to many of our neighbors. Secondly, I grew up very blue-collar and have always valued hard-working people. And while I’ve tried hard to become an intellectual, I try to remain loyal to my roots when I write. I try to keep one foot in the “everyday person’s” realm and one foot in the intellectuals. I think that balance represents what our community is about.
What/who inspires your writing? What inspired this novel specifically?
Some of my inspiration I touched on above, but my inspiration for writing long-form generally comes from frustrations I have about the lies we have all been fed or the lies people willingly consume. After that, I try to be a good listener and figure out ways that people remedy those disillusions.
What inspired Icarus Never Flew ‘Round Here is essentially threefold: One, I drove between Bend and Burns along Highway 20 decades ago with my brother, when I was first getting into writing. It felt so lonely and beautiful that I knew I wanted to put a character out there one day. Two, I was reading a lot of existentialist writings at the time. So, the idea of having that character I just mentioned contemplating his existence and his essence just sort of made sense to me. Three, I am a very big Christoper Nolan fan, so dappling with non-linear storytelling was definitely a driving force.
Is the main character, Dale, based on anybody in your life?
No, Dale is completely fictional. The only two people who even slightly influenced him are a guy I did landscaping work with when I was in high school and college. He was very tough. Grew up in Owyhee County. But he’s a lot nicer than Dale. And the other is a racecar driver named Dale Bell, who used to race out at Meridian Speedway when I was a kid. I actually got a lot of the names in the book from local drivers I had fond memories of.
Why is this book special or different from others you have written?
The biggest differences are that this one is a novella, which is a unique length that often goes under the publishing radar. The other is that it is non-linear. Not only does the final product go out of chronological order, but the commitment to that idea also allowed me to write it in any order I pleased. It was very refreshing. Lastly, I think I’ve improved a ton. I will always stand by all of my work, but I really concentrated on refining my language in this novel to reflect both the themes I was trying to touch on and the people I was trying to depict.
Do you have a go-to ritual to get creative juices flowing? A drink? Snack? Walk? etc
The creative juices are always there. The trick is carving out the time. As a teacher and parent and runner, it really comes down to getting up early, before the 7-year-old, and working for as long as I can.
Who is your favorite writer? Author?
I try to stay away from “favorites” because I like so many and they tend to ebb and flow, but to answer the question directly, my two favorites are Chuck Palahniuk and Albert Camus.
Is there anything you want to include that I did not mention?
Those were good questions. I think that’s it. I mentioned it at the top, but I always try to emphasize that we have a lot of talented writers in Boise, but I am one of the only ones I know with published work that actually grew up here. I’m not anti-California, or Ohio, or Illinois, or Michigan, but it is a point of pride for me.