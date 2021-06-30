Local artist Cole Calvin works in metals and with pottery and makes jewelry and different kinds of pottery. He has a great eye and creates one-of-a-kind pieces that are affordable and interesting. He’s also teaching beginning and intermediate pottery classes at The Potter’s Center — the class has sold-out but people can check for more information and future classes at the website, thepotterscenter.com.
BW interviewed Calvin to see how he started making art, where people can find it and what else he’s working on.
BW: What kind of mediums do you work in and how did you ‘become an artist’ so to speak?
CC: For the last seven years I have been working on and off in metals as a silversmith, making what I like to call small art objects in the form of pendants, earrings and rings. Currently, I’m getting back to my roots working as a ceramics instructor and exploring more functional pottery.
BW: What are you working on now?
CC: I’m excited to put together a little collection of cuffs and necklaces and possibly a few pots for a first Thursday show at Banana Ink (July 1).
BW: How can people access your work?
CC: Currently as I’m not in full production mode, after making a career change to focus on my art, I’m trying to get back into the studio to start working but first Thursday in July I’ll be at Banana Ink in downtown Boise. I’m excited to have a little fire under me to start producing work again, but ill be making more work and posting on my Instagram: @coco__calvin.
BW: With your work are you often trying to convey something thematically or is it purely aesthetic?
CC: In the past my work has been focused on my personal identity but now I’m working on finding an aesthetic that suits me. I like clean lines and elegant forms and I try and bring that into my work while thinking about the smaller details like texture and finish. I want my pieces to be looked at from many angles and feel as though my choices while making each piece were intentional.
BW: Please speak to being an artist in Boise and what that experience is like?
CC: I feel as though for the first time since I graduated college, I’m beginning to feel like a working artist. there are so many more well-established artist and business owners who show so much support for the local art community and it’s in that community that I think we as artists find the most success. For me it’s in building up one another and supporting each other’s art. That’s where I find a lot of joy in being an artist. There is so much solitary time one goes through to produce work that in sharing in that sense of community is where we can thrive. Boise has so many artists who support one another and turn out for fun events and shows … it shows.
BW: Anything you’d like to add?
CC: There are so many great outlets for people who want to engage and learn from artists and see their work and if I could I’d like to give shout outs to:
The Clay Collective on State Street showing monthly artist exhibitions and First Thursdays gatherings as well as date nights and studio nights every other Friday.
and …
The Potter’s Center located in Garden City off of Ellen Street, where I teach. You can take classes, private lessons and they host special events.