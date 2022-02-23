Idaho's modern literary giant is Pulitzer Prize-winning author Anthony Doerr, a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award and Guggenheim Fellow. His latest book "Cloud Cuckoo Land" is a time-traveling twist on the Greek story by Aristophanes titled "The Birds" that celebrates the power of story and its importance to humanity and serves as a warning about our fragile planet.
The settings range from 15th century Constantinople, the Korean War, a wooded village in Idaho, and a mysterious futuristic spaceship looking to save a select few of Earth's humanity on another planet. His five characters — Zeno, Konstance, Seymour, Anna and Omeir—are all drawn to the same ancient story told by Aethon, preserved and adapted over time, thanks to librarians and scholars. Their lives are inextricably connected despite the vast oceans of time between them. And the book is dedicated to the "hero" librarians, according to Doerr, whose recollections of his childhood library left a vivid memory.
"I grew up in a rural area of Cleveland [Ohio], and mom was a science teacher who would get tired at the end of the day," he said. "She would often drop my brothers and me off at the Bainbridge Public Library, a small rural library with nothing grand about its architecture. I felt perfectly safe there. And it's dazzling to think you get to take this stuff home with you. It was just amazing to me that you got to take it home for free. It's like a store where everything's free, and you learn how to care for public property. And in cities like Boise and when it's cold out, the library is the last public indoor space where you can go and use the restroom and sit and learn and peruse humanity's collected wisdom. What a magical thing, an important thing for a civilized country to have that kind of access. I guess what I'm trying to say is, when you're a kid, you think that stuff's just there and then you, you get older and you're like, oh, no, people are making that happen. People are deciding to fund them. People are deciding to work in them and to sustain them. That's what I mean by librarians being heroes."
A Netflix limited series in pre-production is being based on Doerr's previous novel, "All The Light We Cannot See," which is another woven narrative and ambitious character study of two children during World War II. "All the Light We Cannot See" will be a four-part limited series on Netflix, with Shawn Levy and Steven Knight as showrunners and an unknown low vision actor, Aria Mia Loberti, cast in the lead role of Marie-Laure, the voice of hope during the occupation with her radio broadcasts made with her uncle.
As for what's next with Doerr, you will likely see him admiring the Boise art and music scene along with the natural splendor of Idaho and Boise's foothills with his family, as he dreams and plans for his next literary adventure that will undoubtedly be as addictive, imaginative and captivating as his body of work thus far.