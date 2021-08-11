Based out of Idaho City, The Limberlost Press owned by Rick and Rosemary Ardinger has released its yearly “Limberlost Review A Literary Journal Of The Mountain West.” The Limberlost Review started in 1976 and has been published off and on over the years but in 2019 the Ardingers revived the review as a yearly anthology of literary works that includes essays, fiction, artwork, interviews, and re-readings of books and poetry.
“The Limberlost 2021 edition is a great mix of seasoned and new voices,” said Rick Ardinger. “The last two editions of the Review garnered a half-dozen Pushcart Prize nominations, and we anticipate more in the future. The engaging variety here is inspiring. This is a literary journal for readers, not just writers, and the artwork makes it all the more readable.”
This year’s anthology is 350 pages and features work from some amazing artists and writers. People can buy the book through the Limberlost Press website, limberlostpress.com, Rediscovered Books, ebay, BookPeople, Walrus & Carpenter’s Books, Iconoclast Books and other independent local bookstores.
Some highlights of the Review are poetry by Jim Dodge, David Lee, Bethany Shultz Hurst, Robert Wrigley and Sherman Alexie. There’s also an interview with novelist Mary Clearman Blew, a profile on the watercolor artist Fred Ochi, short stories by Ken Rodgers, Gary Gildner and Jim Heynen. The anthology also has essays, memoirs, fantastic artwork and re-readings of well known books by other authors, for instance Cheryl Hendrichs takes an in-depth look on authors Virginia Woolf and Elizabeth Bishop.
Some of the names in the Review may be familiar to readers while others may be new but all of the artists are worth checking out. The Ardingers have a long history of literary knowledge and interest. Rick was a founding member of The Cabin, Boise’s literary arts organization, and they even got Allen Ginsberg to come to BSU in 1993.
“It was huge; they opened both ballrooms and they were filled with like over 600 people, so many kids came,” said Rick. “Ginsberg said he liked to read “Howl” in states he’d never been in before, so he did a reading and then afterwards he answered questions. It was great!”
The 2021 edition still brings all of the energy, depth and excitement that the Ardingers had at the inception of the Review all those years before. In the editors note the Ardingers write:
“This 2021 edition of The Limberlost Review appears in an atmosphere of great relief and apprehension — relief at the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the availability of COVID-19 vaccines at long last, and apprehension about the impact of pandemic mutations and the persistent ignorance and belief by national leaders in lies and conspiracy theories that threaten health and Democracy itself. Tentative steps forward from our isolation are precarious. Words matter. We look for inspiration in the work of writers, artists, poets, historians, journalists, teachers, communicators, true believers to map a way forward.”
This year’s Review looks at all of these ideas and more. The reader can find solace in a beautiful piece of poetry or inspiring artwork and also do some soul searching and make some time for personal reflection by reading thoughtful essays, interviews and fiction.