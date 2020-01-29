Vardis Fisher’s Unique Release Party
Vardis Fisher’s Boise languished for 80 years waiting to be published. Written in 1938, it was forgotten in a Library of Congress storage box for the better part of a century. Fisher wrote his guide to Boise during the Great Depression, along with other titles like Idaho: A Guide in Word and Picture, The Idaho Encyclopedia and Idaho Lore under the Federal Writers Project. Unfortunately, he was unable to procure a sponsor to publish the Boise guide at the time. Rediscovered Books has now published it posthumously and the way Fisher intended it, with additional photographs and an introduction by Alessandro Meregaglia, the Boise archivist who found the manuscript. Rediscovered is hosting this “unique” release party to celebrate the book and highlight the authors gift of keen observation and biting wit.
7 p.m.- 8 p.m. FREE. Rediscovered Books, 180 N. Eighth St., Boise, rdbooks.org.