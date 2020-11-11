People's eyes tend to glaze over when you mention that a book is a "classic." A perfect example: An entire chapter of The Iliad is dedicated to cataloguing Greek ships and their captains. Madeline Miller, however, has made a pretty luminous career out of restoring interest in old books, particularly the aforementioned Iliad and The Odyssey.
"At their core, these are incredibly human stories," Miller said, addressing subscribers to The Cabin's Readings & Conversations series the evening of Nov. 10.
Miller has so far cut two popular and critically acclaimed novels, The Song of Achilles and Circe. Some might argue her books cherry-pick from Homeric epics the kinds of material that would titillate modern audiences. They contain loads of sexual and gender politics, flashy examinations of victimization and characters that behave in the most modern ways—the kinds of literary topics and style people love these days.
Talk with Miller about it, though, and readers ought to walk away with the sense that the Big-C Classics have always been this punchy—we just need a few tips and tricks for how to get the most of them. Take Miller's 2018 novel, Circe, much of which she sourced from a couple of chapters in The Odyssey. As a 13-year-old first encountering that ancient text, Miller found herself wondering two things: What's up with Circe's habit of turning men into pigs? and "Can't they keep the camera on her a little longer?"
Circe herself is, after all, very interesting—a sexually liberated nymph and witch who interacts a lot with humans. Surely, Miller thought, there was more to this woman than Odysseus' boast that he outsmarted her, seduced her, then lived on her island in high style. Indeed there is, and Circe the novel does loving service to old books while treating them with the skepticism they deserve and giving the characters luft with a dose of what she calls "mythological realism."
That last bit may sound like a contradiction, but it's what makes the classics endure. Even though Miller writes about gods, demigods and people, even half-asleep readers can see that the most powerful beings in the universe are often petty, short-sighted and spiteful—just like, you know, us mere mortals.
"The psychological stakes are always really human," Miller said.
Whether you're a classics buff or not, that gives her stories a broad appeal. Broad enough, in fact, that HBO has an eight-episode series based on the book, with writers Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa (who wrote for Jurassic World, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the live-action adaptation of Mulan) attached to the project. Expect grand visuals, larger-than-life characters and a bit of the old ultra-violence.
Miller herself will not be in the writers room, and she told Boiseans that she stuck to the tried-and-true method of throwing her book across the Los Angeles city limit, accepting the cash Los Angeles threw back, and running away (more or less her exact words).
There is, as yet, no word when the HBO adaptation will be released.
A few notes on The Cabin: Its annual Gala Fundraiser will take place virtually on Friday, Dec. 4, and will include a three-course meal delivered by Crave, wine and a cocktail mixer, flowers, books and more, a raffle and access to the Words Progress Administration Extravaganza. What, you ask, is the WPAE? It's a performance and reading event that will feature the likes of Roxane Gay, Josh Ritter, George Saunders, Madeline Miller, Sandra Cisneros, Kathy Reichs, Aimee Bender, Emily Ruskovich, Colum McCann, Karen Russell and others.
Tickets to the gala are $125 per person; otherwise, you can access the WPAE event on a pay-what-you-want basis.