Mead is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey, so it makes a perfect companion to Meredith May’s 2019 book, The Honey Bus: A Memoir of Loss, Courage, and a Girl Saved by Bees. This year's selection for the Ada Community Library's Treasure Valley Reads program, the book will get a special celebration and announcement party hosted by MING Studios. May’s book reminisces about her grandfather’s Big Sur, California, bee-yard and expands on the life lessons she picked up there. For years, the Treasure Valley Reads program has been the largest group-read in the region. A collaboration between Ada Community Libraries, the Idaho Botanical Gardens and Storyfort, Treasure Valley Reads will present numerous readings, group discussions and even Storyfort programming surrounding The Honey Bus. Figgy Bakes will provide honey-themed baked goods and Oasis Honey will offer mead to sample. Copies of May’s memoir will also be available from Rediscovered Books for $24.99.
6-9 p.m. FREE. Ming Studios, 420 S. Sixth St., Boise, mingstudios.org.