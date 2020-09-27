In the video Franklin Peace hunches in his converted school bus over pipes, filters and the lawnmower engine that powers it all. He always speaks in practicalities: how the pump works, his customers, what makes bees happy.
Peace was speaking to Boiseans on Sept. 26 through years, many miles and a Zoom conference. The voices of the audience had been muted, but its silence and attention weren't questions of audibility: He commanded rapt attention. Peace, who died in 2015, was the grandfather of journalist Meredith May and the eccentric star of her memoir and Treasure Valley Reads title The Honey Bus.
A legend in the Big Sur area of California, he was a beekeeper, a man with a singular personality and, for May, a surrogate father after the collapse of her parents' marriage. The Honey Bus does not explore the depths of that personality so much as its impact on her life. Early in her TVR talk, May asked attendees to use their imaginations.
"Put 2020 on pause. Let's go to the '70s. Let's go to Big Sur. Let's go to the Honey Bus," she said. "I wrote this book because, like a lot of you, I have a soundtrack to my life."
In many ways, that soundtrack is the hum of bees. As a child, May would join her grandfather as he drove along the Big Sur Coast and up winding, treacherous roads to check in on his hives. Their excursions were as much errands as escapes. May's parents had divorced, sending her mother into a downward spiral.
On these errands/escapes, Peace instilled in her a lifelong passion for beekeeping—she would inherit and use his equipment after his death—and showed her the bond between queen bees and their female workers/daughters. He exposed her to some of the truths nature can elucidate, even if those truths don't necessarily seem evident at home.
"My grandfather was a very smart man, and he was showing me in his own way that the mother-daughter bond is universal," May said.
There were memorable moments along the way. In a reader favorite, Peace wowed May's classmates on father-daughter day at school with his stories about beekeeping and canneries.
"I became sort of, like, the honey dealer after that," May said.
An award-winning journalist formerly of The San Francisco Chronicle, May has continued to write after the publication of The Honey Bus, and is now working on a memoir about raising her golden retriever.
"It's sort of a book about my bumpy road to motherhood," she said.