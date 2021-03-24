Poet A. H. Jerriod Avant, the current artist resident at the James Castle House in Boise, is pretty far away from where he calls home — Longtown, Mississippi — and that resonates with him, but not so much in a bad way.
“I’ve been having fun with pulling language from my home and family,” said Avant. “And Boise is far away and mostly white, but being away, it’s kind of isolated this voice I’m trying to capture, and I’ve been able to hear it very clearly.”
He’s giving his final presentation via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The free event consists of a reading and presentation by Avant and a Q&A that allows the public to ask the writer questions about his experience as a resident in the house and his artistic output. Registration is available on the James Castle website.
“We are thrilled to have Jerriod in residence,” Boise City Department of Arts and History Outreach and Education Coordinator Jennifer Yribar wrote in an email. “He has been so generous in his willingness to share with our community. His curiosity to know more about Boise and to explore the city has led us to find new treasures and ways of looking at it. It’s been really gratifying to see the incredible work he is doing in response to this place we call home.”
The James Castle House was the longtime residence of the self-taught local artist. He was born in Garden Valley, but his family moved to the house on Eugene Street in Boise in 1931, and Castle lived there the rest of his life. The city purchased the house in 2015 and incorporated it into its Department of Arts and History Cultural Sites program. The site is used for art exhibits, talks, performances, community partnerships and residency programs.
Born deaf, Castle did not use conventional means of communication, and the extent of his understanding of reading, writing and sign-language is unknown. He spent his life making art and working in various mediums and was an incredibly prolific artist. He was “discovered” when his nephew showed his work to some college faculty members, and now his art can be seen in collections and prestigious museums including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Most of his work was created with material he found in and around his house, and he would often make his own watercolors and ink. He made figures, books and drawings of landscapes, buildings and a variety of other subjects from clothing to geese.
Castle was also very interested in communication, symbols and language and made a lot of art showcasing words and letters, something that Avant was particularly struck by.
“His relationship to text is interesting to me. The way he uses it seems to highlight the physical and functional characteristics of text as the meaning-making properties of language were of little to no importance for him and that’s so close to how I feel about the sound tunnels,” said Avant. “I’m sacrificing a degree of grammatical sense in order to highlight the sonic qualities of language and what little meaning can be made with very strict parameters.”
Sound tunnels is how Avant is describing his current work. He said that each of the current poems has a sentence in the middle that’s grammatically correct, he refers to it as the grounding sentence, but around that he uses a different vowel structure. “It creates an echo effect and reverses the order and can change context. I’m sacrificing a degree of meaning for the sonic qualities in language.”
Avant’s work is usually centered around place and memory and his poems are smartly written, many tackling serious ideas and subjects, yet evoke a sense of playfulness and delight because of the way he manipulates language. In a poem written in 2019 titled “What Deer Season Means To Me,” Avant pushes different meanings and word sounds together. It ends with, “As if deer only lived so they could be killed during deer season. What’s a deer outside of deer season, except a reason for deer season?” The effect leaves the reader both tickled and pensive.
The poems Avant made during his time at the James Castle House look to be just as thought-provoking. He talks to his mom almost every day and said he feels like these poems are coming from both of them.
“My mom and I will be talking, and she’ll say, ‘Now what story do I want to tell you,’ and the way she tells a story is an experience, you can’t hurry it,” said Avant. “She’s gonna give you every detail, and I think it’s beautiful, and I think I seesaw between that kind of storytelling and the brevity of conciseness I’m working with.”
He said places have become more important to his work as he’s gotten older, and all of the characteristics of the Delta including landscape, language and natural speech impress upon his writing.
Avant grew up playing in the marching band in school and, as his education progressed, was hanging out with other musicians and all different kinds of artists. Being surrounded by artistic ability he began to wonder what he could add, so he started writing.
“When I started, I just thought I had so much to say, the poems and the lines were long,” said Avant. “I felt like I had to say everything I was feeling. That’s probably normal with new writers — you get a case of the loose lips. But then I started reading other writers that I found interesting, and that steered me toward a sense of brevity and filtering out unnecessary language.”
Avant said giving himself parameters in his writing has been helpful for teasing out what he’s trying to convey. In these current poems, he said, he’s taking pieces of dialect from the Delta and mixing it with standard English to praise the specific vernacular in a way that goes often unnoticed.
He said now is the most fun he’s had writing because he’s honoring his natural speech and making it a part of what he called this giant literary discussion we’re all having.
“In celebrating or featuring a specific way of speaking with people who come from a place with unique dialects, I think there’s a lot of pleasure in hearing that,” said Avant, “and for people to see someone else being comfortable in how they talk, it’s probably a liberating thing. The poets I’ve read that do that have helped liberate that in me.”