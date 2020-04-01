The Roxy Letters
You hear it all the time: “Boise is the next ———.” Frequent points of reference for the City of Trees include Portland, Oregon; Madison, Wisconsin; and, with increasing frequency, Austin, Texas. Mary Pauline Lowry, author of The Roxy Letters (Simon & Schuster, on sale Tuesday, April 7), is an Austin native herself, and like Boiseans, has watched her hometown—and locals’ attitudes toward it—change. She isn’t bitter.
“My entire life, people used to tell me how great Austin used to be,” she said. From the time I can remember, from when I was four, people told me it used to be great; but to me, it always seemed great. As it has grown and changed, I’ve felt like complaining a little, but it’s still a great town.”
Boise isn’t the “next Austin”: Boise is Boise. Lowry’s heroine in The Roxy Letters, though, takes a different tack. Frustrated with her love life (her letters are addressed to her ex-boyfriend and current housemate, Everett, who abandons her for a masturbation cult), underemployed at the flagship Whole Foods and deeply troubled by the opening of a Lulu Lemon in the former location of her favorite movie rental spot, Roxy views the Austin of 2012 as getting too big for its britches, displacing so much of what makes the place likeable to her.
Helping Roxy move forward is a close-knit circle of friends. A high-powered, Type-A bestie and Whole Foods corporate ladder-climber constantly reminds her to focus on achieving her goals. Another brings inexhaustible creative and sexual energy (and multiple personas) to the table. Together, they navigate the City of the Violet Crown and Roxy’s treading-water life during a period of change, providing much-needed emotional support as she prepares for what she thinks will be a one-woman protest against corporatism and pricy yoga pants.
They also give her bang-up dating advice, helping her overcome a sexual dry spell and soar past wishy washy-guys.
Readers in the CoT may feel like Lowry wrote the book just for them. Currently, there’s a significant push to historicize Boise and preserve its city-with-a-heart feel amid rapid development and swelling demographics. People confounded by the new-fangled Co-op at the Village in Meridian, the spectre of a new main branch library and development along “Old Hill Road” will find a kindred spirit in this book’s protagonist, for whom “Keep Austin Weird” is more than a bumper sticker slogan.
From a literary standpoint, Lowry writes a fine line between a satire and a bildungsroman. Whether Roxy’s adventures are objects of mockery or case studies in reconciling personal principles and the “real world,” they’re certainly diverting, thoughtful and laugh-out-loud funny. Roxy comes of age a bit late, but seeing her get there is worth the read.
—Harrison Berry