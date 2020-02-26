The Idaho Review Celebrates 18th Release
Writers and fans of short stories rejoice: On Feb. 17, Boise State’s MFA Creative Writing Program released the 2020 edition of The Idaho Review, its annual literary journal known for publishing award-winning short stories by notable authors. Now in its 18th issue, it features works from 12 authors including Andrea Barrett, Hester Kaplan and Alejandro Puyana.
“It’s a wonderful thing for the Creative Writing program to have,” said Program Coordinator Elizabeth Gutting.
The latest issue is dedicated to the late Stephen Dixon. Over the course of his career he published over 500 short stories and more than 30 books and story collections, including several works published in The Idaho Review since its second issue in 1999.
“He was somewhat of an experimental writer,” said Boise State Professor, the publication’s founder and current Editor-in-Chief Mitch Wieland. “His stories are deeply personal and emotional.”
The Idaho Review was first published in 1998, and since its inception, published works from the journal have amassed many awards and rave reviews. Every year the journal receives approximately 2,000 submissions. The Idaho Review has made a name for itself, being compared to world-famous journals like The Paris Review by National Public Radio.
“Our reputation has increased over time. It’s raised our profile across the country,” said Wieland.
Expect some events and programming around this year’s issue. During Storyfort on Friday, March 27, from noon-1:30 p.m., The Idaho Review and bestselling author Jennifer Haigh will present at the Owyhee Cafe Space on how literary magazines can jumpstart a writer’s career.
While Wieland and MFA faculty members edit and produce The Idaho Review, undergraduate students play a key role in the making of the journal. In addition to MFA and MA students, undergraduates in Wieland’s publishing and editing courses are given a rare opportunity to select, edit and proofread for the journal.
“When you have a journal as prestigious as The Idaho Review, it’s a win for everyone involved,” said Gutting. “The students really benefit. When they’re reading the submissions it gives them a taste of what’s out there.”
— Arianna Creteau