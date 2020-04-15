Arts organizations have struggled of late, but more than a few have stepped up to offer whatever assistance they can to artists. Add to their ranks The Cabin, which on April 14, announced a program offering relief grants to Idaho writers.
Through Friday, May 1, the application period will be open, during which Idaho-based residents over the age of 18 who derive an income from writing (or a writing-related activity like editing) may petition for one of 15 grants, each worth $800.
Applications must include a short description of financial need and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the applicant's income; a curriculum vitae, complete with a work history, publication dates for written work and other activities; and a writing sample of up to 10 pages.
They are due no later by May 1, and all applications must be submitted via The Cabin's grant portal. The Cabin will not accept paper applications. For more information or to apply, visit The Cabin's website.