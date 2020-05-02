For the folks not keeping score, the pandemic curtailed the end of The Cabin's Readings and Conversations series, which brings notable authors from all over the world to the City of Trees. Still on the docket is Song of Achilles and Circe author Madeline Miller, whose speaking engagement has been postponed until Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Traditionally, it would be at the last R&C reading that The Cabin would announce the next season's speakers. Absent an announcement from the podium at the Egyptian Theatre or the Morrison Center stage, the literary organization has issued a press release with some startling names on it, starting with Barbara Kingsolver.
Kingsolver is a prolific author, arguably whose most famous work is The Poisonwood Bible. Her work has been selected by the Oprah Book Club, and she is also the recipient of a James Beard Award. She'll open the season at The Morrison Center on Thursday, Sept. 24.
It's uncommon for The Cabin to book The Morrison Center for two engagements in a row, but a Friday, Nov. 9, appearance from punk god Patti Smith makes bending the rules a necessity. Smith is one of the founders and pillars of her musical genre, infusing her lyrics with the kind of poetry that gets one inducted as a commander into the French Ministry of Culture's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. She's also the author of more than a dozen books, including The Year of the Monkey, which she released in 2019.
The series returns to The Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 7, for an appearance by jazz musician, biographer and general polymath James McBride. He won a National Book Award for The Good Lord Bird, and has written a biography of James Brown, Kill Em and Leave. His latest work is Deacon King Kong, a novel about what happens when a drunk shoots a drug kingpin dead in the streets of Brooklyn in broad daylight.
Novelist and critic Laila Lalami will be at The Egyptian Theatre the next month, on Wednesday, March 17. Her criticism has appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and more, and she's the author of Pulitzer Prize-finalist The Moor's Account, as well as The Other Americans, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. This fall, she'll release her latest, Conditional Citizens.
The Cabin will button up the upcoming series with popular science writer Mary Roach, who has written about dead bodies (Cadaver: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers) and manned missions in the solar system (Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void), among many other topics, which she has approached with a humorist's warmth and wit. Join her at The Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday, May 11, for an event The Cabin hopes will coincide with the release of her latest book.