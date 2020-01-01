If the Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Contest were a human being, that person would be old enough to join the military and vote. Just like a real person, it has matured and developed a personality of its own, and in recent entries of the contest, it has become a windsock of Boiseans’ anxieties, triumphs and general interests. Not a year goes by when our judges don’t consider a story about the loss of loved ones and pets, tales of hunting and fishing, and a bevy of entries about the ravages of time.
This year, readers submitted a near-record number of entries, judged by some of the most illustrious members of Boise’s literati: The Cabin Executive Director Kurt Zwolfer, Idaho Commission on the Arts Literature Director Jocelyn Robertson, local author Christian Winn, playwright Kevin Labrum, and Books & Booze organizer Paige Thomas. Together they pulled from the pile some of the finest works in the history of the contest. Check them out below, and be sure to attend this year’s contest reading party at Rediscovered Books, starting at 6 p.m. on First Thursday, Jan. 2. We hope to see you there!
—Harrison Berry