People that grew up in the Gem State probably know a fair amount of Idaho history but the state has had its fair share of dark times. Janelle M. Scheffelmaier’s new book, “Wicked Boise,” explores the original Native inhabitants of Idaho, some of Idaho’s racist past, crime, prostitution and even prohibition, but in a nuanced way that gives a full picture of those times. A press release by Arcadia Publishing states:
“Known today for its beauty, safety and livability, Idaho’s capital city does harbor a few skeletons in its closet. Vigilantes lynched Ada County’s first sheriff. A wealthy brothel owner was viciously murdered and found secretly living in squalor. The sensational Prohibition-era trial of a moonshine ring that included the sheriff, police chief and a prominent doctor extended a morality crusade by law enforcement. Mike Kirby was arrested and condemned to three years’ hard labor for sending a ‘most disgustingly worded letter,’ while others were sentenced for violating the state’s infamous ‘crime against nature’ law. Author Janelle M. Scheffelmaier explores motive, morality and the uncomfortable gray space between right and wrong as she unearths some of Boise’s darkest moments.”
The book goes on sale Monday, June 13 and will be available on Amazon, national bookstores and at Rediscovered Books. There will also be an author signing with books provided by Rediscovered Books on Thursday, June 23 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Boise Public Library Main Branch in the Hayes Auditorium.
“Wicked Boise” is filled with historical photos that work well with the stories and Scheffelmaier is skilled at weaving it together in a way that keeps the reader interested. For instance, due to Idaho’s remote location, the territory had “hundreds, if not thousands of Confederate sympathizers and secessionists.”
Scheffelmaier opens with a prologue dedicated to the various Native tribes that were forced from the settlers area and a story of how Idaho’s capitol was decided. She also tackles prostitution in early Boise, corrupt politicians, prohibition and the different ways laws and shifts in morality have shaped the state.
“The Treasure Valley is one of the fastest-growing and desirable areas in the United States,” wrote Scheffelmaier. “This doesn’t mean though, that Boise doesn’t have a few skeletons in its closet. The thievery and deception that made Boise the state’s capitol was only the beginning.”