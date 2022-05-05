Author Mike Medberry is also a long-time environmental activist and he pulls it all together in a new collection of 18 first-person essays titled “Living in the Broken West.” Medberry writes not just about Idaho, but also Utah, California and even Alaska. He is an avid runner and nature enthusiast and many of his stories are about his relationship to certain places and how they’ve changed from environmental causes. In his introduction, Medberry describes various essays but he also alludes to the cover, which features a painting of a wolf by Will Caldwell, and the importance of respecting nature.
“The cover is a statement of hope for wolves and, frankly, for all of life that we seem to be trampling,” Medberry wrote. “Things of the heart, equivocal wolves in our hearts. Imagine what you might be looking for as a wolf. I wrote an essay about wolf recovery but chose not to include it in this collection, as it was filled with vitriol and damnation of churlish politicians; it didn’t seem to embrace hope. That’s the thing about this collection, it is about hope, a skittish hope.”
Ten percent of the profits of “Living in the Broken West” are being donated to Living With Wolves, a nonprofit that’s dedicated to public education of wolves and how they are being persecuted. People can get more information at livingwithwolves.org. The book is available to buy at Rediscovered Books, Amazon, Chapter One in Ketchum, Barn Owl Books in McCall and Iconoclast books in Hailey. People can also order from Medberry directly from his email Mikecmedberry@msn.com. Medberry will also be one of six authors performing a reading at Rediscovered Books on Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m., cost of the event is $15.
The book is a delight to read and also kind of like several mini-lessons on the different subjects. The opening essay titled, “On the Dark Side of the Moon,” is about Medberry’s hike into the Craters of the Moon National Monument. He suffered a stroke and had to be airlifted to safety but the story is more than just his personal experience. It’s also incredibly descriptive of the natural landscape and even teaches the reader how it was formed.
Other essays are about the Boise and L.A. Rivers. Medberry hiked both rivers and while he’s telling the story of exploring them he’s also telling their history and how they’ve changed over time due to redirection and damming. His writing is fun to read and he peppers the stories with delightful gems of language that keep the reader intrigued. In “Walking the L.A. River,” Medberry weaves in the history while keeping the reader entertained.
“It runs smack-dab through the city of Los Angeles, besides anonymous industrial buildings and railroad tracks, under over passes and over sacred land,” Medberry wrote. “It issues less than a hiss on most days when it is overwhelmed by the roaring city traffic. On uncertain other days, however, it howls, wrapping around bridge pylons and carrying houses on its back, muddy water rising like a tidal wave.”
Although many of the essays are about nature, there are also some that are totally different. In “A Cat’s Story,” Medberry writes about encountering a couple fighting and the last essay titled “Football Playing in Boise, Idaho” is a short but incredibly moving story about a player who gets hurt.
All said, it was a well-rounded collection that was fun to read and also teaches the reader a few things along the way.