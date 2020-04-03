Hard times have a way of bringing people together. In the case of an upcoming event starring the authors of two books about the Bundy family and conspiracies; and coronaviruses, respectively, hard times have just brought them and a Boise bookshop together in a manner better suited to the situation.
"It's a collaborative thing," said Rebecca Leber-Gottberg, events coordinator for Rediscovered Books, which will host an author event with Betsy and David Quammen via Facebook Live on Saturday, April 4—an event that had originally been planned for the downtown shop. "I think tomorrow night's conversation is going to be a very interesting one."
Betsy is the author of the recently published book, American Zion: Cliven Bundy, God & Public Lands in the West. Her husband David has written Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Pandemic. Through a publicist, they began coordinating with Rediscovered Books in late 2019 for an author visit. The advent of an actual coronavirus pandemic put a crimp on that plan, but starting at starting at 7 p.m. MDT, Rediscovered Books will bring them to Boiseans and readers around the world virtually.
The subject matter is topical. COVID-19, a coronavirus that originated near the city of Wuhan, China, has claimed thousands of lives and widely disrupted economic activity around the world. David's research has taken him across the globe in search of similar diseases to answer a question perhaps many feel is being answered today: "When might the next major disease strike?"
The Bundys have returned to the limelight after standoffs in Nevada and Oregon to decry government stay-home orders, which they say violate Americans' constitutional rights. In her new book, Betsy digs into how a particular brand of Mormon settlement in the western United States has brought the Bundys and their followers into conflict with states and the federal government over contested public lands.
"She was talking to Ammon Bundy last week," Leber-Gottberg said. "He was talking about the government overstepping its bounds [by issuing stay-home directives]."
In light of the pandemic, Rediscovered Books has transitioned from an open storefront to an online-order/delivery service for books; and where it has in the past hosted live author events, it has recently pivoted to providing that content online. Several such events are slated for the month of April.
"We’re adjusting to business on the fly. The last 10 days for us have been really interesting," said Leber Gottberg. "There are so many businesses that have just closed up shop. We’re part of the community and connecting in the community, and giving people things to talk about."