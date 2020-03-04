For investigative journalists, breaking a story that is truly life-changing in terms of career, audience and what it means for the world at large may only come around once; and odds are, the author’s name isn’t even remembered by those who hear about it. Stories like The Boston Globe’s investigation into child sex abuse among Roman Catholic priests in Boston or The Washington Post’s exposing the Nixon administration’s Watergate scandal.
For two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter John Carreyrou, the story was Theranos. Theranos was a company started by Elizabeth Holmes that promised to revolutionize medicine by creating a medical device that would make blood testing faster and easier. With big investors backing her and pharmacy chain Walgreens even agreeing to carry the devices, the company was valued at more than $9 billion. The problem? The device didn’t work and Holmes was not only jeopardizing her company and her own personal wealth, but also her employees and the health of people buying the device.
A reporter for the Wall Street Journal at the time, Carreyrou was the first to break the Theranos story, and for his extensive coverage was awarded the George Polk Award for Financial Reporting, the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism in the category of beat reporting, and the Barlett & Steele Silver Award for Investigative Business Journalism. Carreyrou has now released a bestselling book, Bad Blood, that shares in greater detail the full story of his investigation into Theranos, its CEO and the process of unraveling a story that would ultimately collapse the once highly valued company.
As part of its BIG IDEA project Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online, the Sun Valley Museum of Art (formerly the Sun Valley Center for the Arts) will host Carreyrou to speak on his book. The talk will take place on Tuesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum. Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students and educators. Tickets are available online at svmoa.org or at 208-726-9491.