Oroboro Submission Deadline Draws to a Close
The ouroboros first appeared in ancient Egypt—a snake or dragon eating its own tail. Later traditions would interpret it as a symbol of the cyclical nature of renewal. For the organizers of the Death Rattle Writers Festival, that cycle moves pretty quickly. Case in point: They’re working on their third edition of Oroboro, the festival’s official poetry, fiction and comics magazine, and the deadline for submissions to the third edition is coming up quickly: Friday, Feb. 28.
Death Rattle organizers launched Oroboro in 2019 as an extension of the festival’s outreach efforts to under served communities—particularly people whose work has never been published before. In part, that’s why the magazine began as an online-only publication. Printed editions are available at Rediscovered Books, or the Death Rattle website.
“We want more online publishing because that’s really how you get to making this a viable career, specifically [in] poetry, fiction. We take into consideration people who are beginners to submitting,” said Death Rattle Co-founder Diana Forgione. “Some of the work is amazing on its own, and if it needs editorial work, we’ll sit down with [artists] for free and workshop it if it needs a couple more steps before it’s ready to be published. What we want is to have their product be the best they can be for their level.”
Forgione described the world of publishing as a closed circuit, where not having a track record of publication is a barrier to first-time publication. Oroboro was created to remedy that, giving new authors a platform and springboard for their future endeavors.
Poets should submit at least two works, and writers of fiction have a 1,000-word limit. Comic artists have a five-page submission limit, and images must have a resolution of at least 300 DPI. Oroboro editorial staff encourage people to submit multiple works to they can get a feel for an artist’s style. For more info, visit deathrattlewritersfest.org/home/oroboro.
—Harrison Berry