It’s not geometry or algebra: It’s a lifesaving method. After the success of his debut novel The Residue Years, Mitchell S. Jackson will return to Boise Friday, Feb. 21, to discuss his 2019 nonfiction release, Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family. Before becoming an award-winning author, Jackson grew up navigating a difficult life in Portland, Oregon, doing his best to avoid crime and violence while living in a neglected black neighborhood. The title Survival Math comes from the calculations Jackson and his family made in order to stay.
“Survival math are the on-the-spot decisions one has to make when they’re faced with a really serious threat. That’s on the surface," Jackson told Boise Weekly in 2019. "People who are disenfranchised are always having to make survival-math choices, which are the broader choices that help them avoid poverty and the criminal justice system."
Not only is Jackson a social justice advocate, but he is also an accomplished writer with numerous awards and notable speaking engagements under his belt. He has fellowships from institutions like the New York Public Library’s Cullman Center, the New York Foundation of the Arts and TED. His writing has been published in various publications from The New York Times, Time Magazine and elsewhere. When he’s not teaching creative writing at the University of Chicago, he travels across the country lecturing and promoting his book. He interviewed Ta-Nehisi Coates Coates in Boise on the Morrison Center stage last fall.
Survival Math is based around Jackson, his family and his community. His book covers difficult experiences and conversations about near-death experiences, addiction, masculinity, sex work, gangs, guns, composite fathers and the concept of “hustle.”
"I try as much as I can to talk about things I have personal familiarity with, something I can humanize," said Jackson. "You can't ever just be preaching."
In Survival Math Jackson wrote a vulnerable tale highlighting injustice and victory that in turn defined his youth and transformed his future. A formerly incarcerated person, Jackson writes about the experience of a black man growing up in a predominantly white state.