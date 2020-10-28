A college professor of mine once said that the critical consensus on Homeric epics—The Iliad and The Odyssey—is divided between those who find them to be brilliantly told stories illuminated by rich, human characters; and those who find them to be dull, boring and stocked with wooden characters.
Madeline Miller, author of the wildly popular novel Song of Achilles and, more recently, Circe, clearly falls in the former camp. Miller, who will participate in The Cabin's Readings & Conversations series on Tuesday, Nov. 10, has in each of her books mined the deep humanity of ancient texts for items of profound human significance.
In Song of Achilles, that takes the form of the homosexual relationship between the titular Achilles and his compatriot, Patroclus, whose death spurs Achilles' famous rage and is the centerpiece of the action in The Iliad. Much was made of their relationship in the classical world; but in The Iliad itself, the exact nature of their relationship is just an allusion. Miller expands a few lines of Greek into a fully realized backstory for the two in a language that recalls the epic tradition while striking the kinds of notes that resonate with modern readers and sensibilities.
And that's the true feat of both Song of Achilles and Circe. The classics have long been under attack from numerous fronts. Their primacy has left little room for modern or alternative voices, some say. Others pick at their relevance: Knowledge of the classical world isn't likely to get you a job or make you more skillful at modern occupations. There's some truth to each of these arguments, but Miller shines as an advocate for the vitality and, indeed, the authority of the ancient texts. Thirty-five hundred years after they were composed, their concerns with humanity, morality and ethics remain relevant.
Take the character of Circe herself. Through the Renaissance, she was the image of the witchy woman: intelligent, headstrong, sexually liberated and thoroughly dangerous—especially to men, whose bad behavior she punishes by turning them into animals. As she did with Achilles and Patroclus, Miller uses Circe's backstory to flesh out Circe's How and Why. She is shaped by a moral compass, the whims of the gods and a parade of men and women as various as the animals Circe keeps on her island of exile.
Circe is a particularly keen observer of men. Man-turned-god Glaucus teaches her disappointment and wrath, but the worthy and world-worn Jack of all trades Daedalus is a source of compassion and friendship. Looming over them all is Odysseus, who enters the story as shrewd, crafty and devastatingly interesting. How he leaves, however, is a different story. The Greeks saw him as a hero, embodying cleverness and resourcefulness; but for the Romans, who called him "Ulysses," he is duplicitous, streetwise and deceitful. In Circe, he manages to be both.
Readers have been receptive to this treatment, and Miller's work has been rewarded with critical and popular acclaim. Beyond telling a story well, she helps people see themselves in the classics, to make them as vivid to people today as they were for the people who listened to bards recite these stories in the Greek world thousands of years ago. And that's quite an achievement.