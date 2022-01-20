Dean Worbois has worked for Idaho Magazine, written several books and even graced the pages of The Boise Weekly, writing the food column “The Good Egg and Chow,” in 1998 and 99. He’s recently written something that melds both personal experience and historic information and photographs with his new book titled: “Gay Bars in Boise, Idaho 1976 — 2021: A General and Very Personal History.”
“In 2019 my friend Gwyn Hervochon, an archivist at BSU’s Albertsons Library, was looking into a display of local gay history to commemorate an anniversary in the national gay rights struggle,” wrote Worbois in an email. “ It may have been the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. She asked me to write a short piece on my memories of Boise’s first gay bar,” he said. “Writing that, I got to thinking I knew about all the bars and perhaps should get the history of their opening and closing and locations written down for posterity.”
The book is available at local bookstore Rediscovered Books for $18. Worbois writes about all past and current LGBTQ bars in Boise and interviewed many members of the community and their experiences. Worbois himself was 31 when the first gay bar opened in Boise in 1976 and an excerpt from his book points to how important the space was:
“The opening of Shuckey’s in 1976 created a place where folks could meet and discuss common interests. Infant organizations found people who wanted to join them. New organizations were formed when people met and agreed to start a new club.
“Soon locals opened an affiliate of the Metropolitan Community Church, a gay ministry. The Imperial Sovereign Gem Court of Idaho joined the national drag court system and still organizes large shows that raise funds for various charities while having a great time dressing and acting up. A Community Center provided very early and aggressive AIDS education and continues to help young people rejected by their parents for being gay and many other support services. A newspaper kept the community up on the latest events and struggles. A rodeo club competed in national events. Support groups BGLAD and Your Family Friends and Neighbors have helped gays and their families in understanding and accepting gay orientation. Celebrating Gay Pride week at parties and picnics led to the city’s first Pride Parade in 1990, an annual event much of the city has come to enjoy.”
The book is interspersed with personal stories from Worbois and members of the LGBTQ community as well as historical photos. There are also stories on bars that are open now, like The Balcony; it’s an interesting way to learn about Boise’s LGBTQ bar history and maybe find a new bar you’d like to try out.
“For the most part folks just want to have a good time when they go out and the fact there are gay bars just does not seem to be a thing,” wrote Worbois. “Want to dance to club music? Gay bars are a great place to go. Doesn’t really matter whether we’re gay or not. Country music? Head over to any country bar. They don’t care of you are gay or not, either. Same with most any bar.”