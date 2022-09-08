Local history is always a delight to read about but it can be a little more macabre is when it's woven into stories from the underbelly of society.
"Murder & Mayhem in Boise," written by Mark Iverson and Jeff Wade, does just that. A press release said that shortly after gold was discovered in Idaho, "outlaws and ruffians" started to congregate in Boise, making for some fascinating stories not often told.
"Authors Mark Iverson and Jeff Wade go beyond the traditional histories to gain an appreciation for the lives often willfully removed from history's pages and thus forgotten," said the release.
The book was released Sept. 5 by Arcadia Publishing. The cost is $23.99 and people can purchase the book at local bookstores and online.
Both Iverson and Wade are long-time history buffs. Iverson has a master's degree in history from Boise State University and founded Idahistory, a walking tour, in 2019. Wade has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and is the creator, co-host and producer of the "Cascadia Podcast: History of the Pacific Northwest."
"Murder & Mayhem in Boise" is a culmination of their research over the years. In the preface, written by Wade, he said the two became friends after he attended one of Iverson's macabre walking tours, and their mutual love of history is what brought the book together.
"It has been an interesting ride turning an expanded version of Mark's walking tour into a book," Wade wrote. "This publication has allowed us to expand the geographical scope of the subject matter; from a few blocks in downtown Boise to a large part of the Eastern Boise Valley. "
Wade writes that, as historians, they chose a unique way to teach this history; "I have learned so much about the history of Boise from our research, and I hope that through these stories our readers might do the same."
The 120-page book is filled with stories highlighting the seedier things in Boise history. There are 22 stories that range from murders, robberies and prostitution to cemeteries, love triangles and prison breaks. Another great feature of the book is that, because it was based on of Iverson's walking tours, each story has a location included. People can read the stories and then visit the places. Some of the locations are still intact and can really add a sense of place to the story.
The introduction explains the beginnings of Boise, from the original indigenous inhabitants to Lincoln establishing the Idaho Territory. Every chapter has a title that refers to the story. "Boise's Avenging Angel," tells the story of Alice Angwell who tried to shoot and club a man who had promised to marry her. She didn't succeed but she eventually married and owned a building located at 1010 Main St. The Tiner building is still there today.
The chapter "Grove Street Gutting" is the story of the murder of Joseph Craig in 1870 on Halloween night. "The Butcher of Bannock Street" involves unrequited love and multiple shootings. The book is filled with unbelievable personal stories that led up to the crimes.
"By studying how the unfortunate among the prosperous died, we gain an appreciation for the lives of those whose stories are often willfully removed from history's pages and thus forgotten," states the introduction. "The stories of the murdered and maimed are the focus of this book. Many of the names mentioned in this work will be hard to find anywhere else, aside from in a few old newspapers and the etchings carved on their gravestones."
The book is focused on the stories, not just the crimes, and could be a good read for those who love true crime, the macabre and history.