The book comes out Sept. 5. 

Local history is always a delight to read about but it can be a little more macabre is when it's woven into stories from the underbelly of society.

"Murder & Mayhem in Boise," written by Mark Iverson and Jeff Wade, does just that. A press release said that shortly after gold was discovered in Idaho, "outlaws and ruffians" started to congregate in Boise, making for some fascinating stories not often told. 

