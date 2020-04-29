Limberlost Press Sends Love Letter to Editors With 2020 ‘Review’
The Limberlost Press, based out of Idaho City, has published the 2020 edition of The Limberlost Review: A Literary Journal of the Mountain West. This collection is one of the press’ largest-ever, and Publisher Rick Ardinger said it’s something of a love letter to editors.
“It’s a little bit of an homage to several of my literary heroes,” said Ardinger. “There’s a lot in this collection and it’s odd to come out at a time like this, but people do have more time to read.”
The 2020 Review contains poetry, fiction, essays and non-fiction, interviews, re-readings of books and art; and it boasts of some well-known authors like Sherman Alexie and Kurt Vonnegut. At 360 pages in length, it contains works by writers both old and new. Adinger said a lot of the writers in The Review were, at one point or another, also editors.
“Editors don’t always get the credit that writers do,” said Ardinger. “Where would we be without the editors?”
The beginning, middle and final sections of the collection open with three such writer/editors. Poet Ed Sanders starts off the collection. In the 1960s, he edited F**k You, a mimeographed literary magazine that propagated free expression. He also co-founded the satirical and political rock band The Fugs.
Idaho author and former Wild Dog Editor Gino Sky has an interview and short story at the center of the journal. Also a part of the mimeo revolution, Wild Dog started in Pocatello in 1963, and eventually relocated to San Francisco. Pulitzer Prize nominee for poetry Ron Padgett ends The Review. Padgett edited The White Dove Review out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was published in 1959 and 1960.
Ardinger said he has received a lot of positive feedback from readers and has encouraged people to reach out to their favorite authors and let them know what they think.
“Reading connects people, and if readers want to reach out I’ll pass the emails along,” said Ardinger. “On the TV and news they keep saying reach out to each other and connect. I’m hoping people will do that with The Review. It’s a lot of fun and writers appreciate it.”
—Tracy Bringhurst