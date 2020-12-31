It's a tradition: Every year on the First Thursday in January, Boise Weekly and Rediscovered Books join forces to host the Fiction 101 Reading Party. It's where authors read their winning works and judges talk about how and why they cast their votes.
This time around, though, we're mixing things up a bit. Instead of gathering at Rediscovered Books' downtown location, and setting up chairs and a podium, we're taking the event online for, well, obvious reasons. It will also give authors who may not otherwise have been able to make it to the physical event a chance to participate from afar.
Here are the hard details: Fiction 101 Reading Party, Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. You can get your tickets via Eventbrite—they're free!