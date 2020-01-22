Apples are not Malia Collins’ favorite fruit. The Hawaiian native said she’d much rather eat something exotic, like papaya, but as the judge for this year’s Writers in the Attic contest at The Cabin, she’ll read a lot about the cliched gift to teachers and bearer of the knowledge of good and evil quite a bit after the deadline for entries to the contest, which lands on Monday, Feb. 24.
Collins is also the current Writer in Residence for the State of Idaho, which has taken her all across the Gem State for readings and workshops; as well as an assistant professor of English and Creative Writing at the College of Western Idaho. In a wide-ranging interview, she spoke with Boise Weekly about her father, new work, ghosts and, of course, apples.
BW: Is there a place in particular you’re excited about seeing during your artist-in-residency?
MC: I really want to read in Driggs. Also, I would love to read at The Springs in Idaho City, finish reading and then submerge myself. I would love to read at The Enders Hotel in Soda Springs. It’s totally haunted. I would love to do a workshop with local folks at St. Gertrude’s.
BW: Is there a connection between your interest in the supernatural and your Hawaiian heritage?
MC: I grew up with a really superstitious mother. We had a list of superstitions on the fridge. She expects that same sort of reverence in her family. And Hawaii also has really great ghost stories. I think because I feel such a deep connection to the land there, I notice things when I’m hiking or when I’m swimming, the people who I’m with who are Hawaiian notice. I see Hawaii and I also see the layers beneath it.
BW: Tell me more about Soda Springs.
MC: The Edmonds Hotel is in Soda Springs. I went years ago when I was teaching at The Cabin. It was a weekend residency and I did a workshop at the Soda Springs library. I taught the workshop and I went back to the hotel, and all of the stuff happened—the ringing of the chains and the bathroom where the tank is above the shower starts rattling and starts on and off. When I fell asleep, I woke up and there was a woman sitting at the edge of the bed. Later on that night I felt a weight on my chest. It was like whatever was in there had this checklist of things that you do when you’re haunting someone and was just ticking them off.
BW: How do those themes appear in your work?
MC: The expectations that people have about Hawaii—the ocean’s going to be good, the people will be dancing hula—and when I started writing about it, the way I wanted people to see Hawaii was the way that I see Hawaii, which is a beautiful place, but it’s also such a storied and historied place, as well, and that’s what I tackle in my work, which is this story about Hawaii, but also the cultural and historical ramifications of a place like Hawaii.
BW: For a place you can’t get to by road, it seems like a crossroads for a lot of people.
MC: The piece I’m working on right now is about Kahoolawe, that was taken over by the U.S. military after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and used as target practice. Now it’s stewarded by the Hawaiian people. It’s a metaphor for the way that Hawaiians are healing and taking back their cultural practices and have been revitalized, especially with the protests on Mauna Kea. A couple of summers ago, my husband and I went to Kahoolawe, so it’s where I ground the story I’m telling. I’m writing the story of this place but using it as a way to write about grief. My father just died. And as a person who sees ghosts, here’s this person I want to see, right?
BW: If you could participate in the Writers in the Attic contest, how would you approach the topic, “Apple?”
MC: Out of all the themes they’ve had so far, this one seems the most difficult because there are so many ways it can go. I think the way I would do it if I had procrastinated and doing a last-minute entry is I’d have an apple appear in the story I was writing. But I think if I was going to be really thoughtful, I think about telling a story that takes place in a classroom. I think about a teacher and that cliche. When I’d teach, people would bring me apples. I might think about writing a story that takes place in a classroom environment or the idea of it’s the new year, people are making these resolutions, thinking about being healthy. Maybe that would be interesting to write a story about resolutions, and ultimately the disappointment of those resolutions.
BW: What are the elements of a good entry to the contest?
MC: I look for language that’s used in interesting or surprising ways, stories that are told from the heart, things that don’t fall back on the familiar or the cliche.
BW: What are the pitfalls lying in wait for the good writer?
MC: Something that they read that they’re just kind of retooling, or stories of good and evil, or allegories of Adam and Eve. I think, how many stories or entries are going to be about someone’s iPhone? I worry about that. But I think pitfalls are writing down the first thing and pushing that so it fits, instead of writing down the first thing and finding something unsettling, because that’s usually where something interesting is going on.
BW: What takes a story out of the slush pile?
MC: For me, I think the first thing that I notice is language. If it’s a story or whatever, language, the story that’s being told, seeing something as if I’m seeing it for the first time. I do this with my students, where I’ll read something they wrote and I’ll think, “Damn, I wish I wrote that.” Those are the kinds of things that stick out for me from the slush pile.