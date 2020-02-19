When the paperback edition of The Honey Bus: A Memoir of Loss, Courage and a Girl Saved by Bees hits shelves on Tuesday, March 17, its cover will feature a photo of author Meredith May’s grandfather, Franklin Peace—a notable figure around Big Sur, California, and a towering figure in May’s own life—but he wasn’t always the star of the show.
“I wasn’t trying to make a book about my grandfather,” May told Boise Weekly. Nevertheless, Franklin was “the person I try to be like. I think there are very few exalted, kind, living Buddhas walking among us. I think he was one of them.”
May, who will visit Boise during Treefort Music Fest as part of Ada Community Library’s Treasure Valley Reads program, originally approached writing The Honey Bus as a tell-all about her difficult youth. Her mother brought May and her young brother Michael to Carmel Valley, California, to live with their grandparents after a bitter divorce. For years, May’s mother rarely left her bedroom, led an unhealthy lifestyle and was at best ambivalent about parenting. At worst, she was physically and psychologically abusive.
That version of the story was the thrust of May’s first attempt at writing the book, which she described as “very therapeutic and self-indulgent,” but also “not interesting or unique.” After all, she said, everyone has a beef with their parents. Then, in 2015, Franklin died, age 89.
“That made me realize what was missing from my ‘Honey Bus’: a higher calling,” May said. “What is this really all about? It’s not about me and my troubled childhood. It’s about the grace and the beauty of my grandfather. … The bees moved from set decorations to the thematic glue of the story.”
In an important scene, Franklin visits May’s school for father-daughter day. May is initially skeptical; her classmates’ fathers are doctors and lawyers, and share their professional lives and hobbies with the class. Franklin arrives in ironed jeans, a western-style shirt and a bolo tie to regale the students with stories about the Central Coast—rubbing elbows with the likes of John Steinbeck and raising bees. May wrote he walked home a hero with pockets full of contact information from people who wanted to buy his honey.
Alienated at school, May found comfort and wisdom in her excursions with her grandfather, whose scores of bee colonies dotted the landscape from Carmel Valley to Big Sur. As she came of age, her association with Franklin became a source of strength and connection that lasts to this day.
“I realized how many people he touched, and he never talked about it. I was starting to understand how big of a figure he is on the Big Sur coast. He’s kind of a legend, and I started feeling better about my grandpa,” May said.
For a quarter of a century, May worked at various newspapers in the Bay Area; and for 16 years, she reported for the San Francisco Chronicle. In 2017, she released I, Who Did Not Die, a book about an Iranian child soldier who put his life on the line to save an enemy soldier during the Iran-Iraq War. At the Chronicle, her reporting won her a PEN USA Literary Award for Journalism, among other accolades.
Success didn’t cut May off from her past. She kept bees on the roof of the Chronicle‘s office, and the care Franklin took in his beekeeping made her a lifelong environmentalist. The shadow of parental neglect has cast forward, too. After seeing her mother turn away from her family and her health, May took up competitive rowing in college, and only after her mother died in 2017 did she understand the relationship between her own activity and her mother’s sedentary lifestyle.
“Watching mother while away the days and weeks and years in bed was a huge marker on me. It turned me into a person who I would say is busy to a fault,” she said. “The scariest word to me is ‘lazy,’ because I worry that I’m becoming her. Everything I do is to make sure I don’t give up on life like my mother.”
In August, May and her partner moved to Carmel Valley to a 10-acre property 13 miles from where she was raised. Since then, she has read everything about dogs she could get her hands on while researching her next book. It’s about her Golden Retriever puppy, Edith, who suffered from anxiety in San Francisco, and whose mood has improved since moving to the countryside. The family’s new home has another important selling point.
“The whole place was humming with honey bees,” May said. “It was quite emotional. [May and her partner] both looked at it and said, ‘This is it.’”