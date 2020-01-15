Ghosts & Projectors With Maggie Nelson and Lilly Jenner
Sometimes big things happen in Boise right under people’s noses. Case in point: Maggie Nelson, author of numerous books of hard-to-classify brilliance, will be in Boise for The Cabin’s Ghosts & Projectors reading series. Her most recent major work, The Argonauts (2015), has been called “autotheory” by critics, and offers insights into a vast array of subjects, from desire and family to the mouse-mazes of language and queer theory. That book won her the National Book Critics Circle Award in criticism and a bright mention as a New York Times notable book. For something of hers that’s more focused, gaze into Bluets, her 2009 book about the color blue, which is also sensual and resonant with poetry and intellect. Joining her at the event will be Boise State University MFA student Lilly Jenner.
