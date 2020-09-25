Behind her, a light rain fell on a verdant, wooded hillside. In front of her was, presumably, a laptop or webcam. For an hour and a half the evening of Sept. 24, author Barbara Kingsolver spoke to Boise from her farm in a part of Southwestern Virginia she would not disclose, the first entry in this season's Readings & Conversations series, courtesy of The Cabin.
Her appearance, like those of most of The Cabin's guests this coming year, was virtual on account of the pandemic. Kingsolver has been all over the country—the world, even—on book tours, travels, research trips. She has visited 49 U.S. states, Idaho being the one state she has never seen.
"I think of westerners as people who pay attention to the sky," she said, before beginning a reading from her newest book, a volume of poetry entitled How to Fly (in 10,000 Easy Lessons).
Kingsolver is the author of numerous books that have received critical and commercial success, notably her 1998 novel The Poisonwood Bible. Speaking with Boise Weekly in this week's issue, she said her new book of poetry is a departure from the norm for her in that it's far more personal than much of her earlier work.
Something of a Jane of all trades, she has an advanced degree in evolutionary biology, and her literary appetites are omnivorous. In a Q&A with The Cabin Executive Director Kurt Zwolfer, she spoke to the artistic uses of poems and fiction, and the barriers poetry presents to an American readership, describing fiction as a "station wagon," a workhorse vehicle for larger themes and characters; and poetry as a "wheelbarrow," good for smaller subjects. Many of the poems in her new book are formal—elegies and the like—which are genres she said can intimidate readers, though she noted that people take in poetry all the time, oftentimes without knowing.
"Our country is a great consumer of poetry, they just don't call it 'poetry,'" she said.
As much as the wooded hillside, the troubles of the world were in the background of Kingsolver's remarks. Twenty-twenty has been a rough year, pocked by disaster and disease, and her talk frequently tracked back to the concerns of the environment, the travails of marginalized groups and politics; and in that vein, her closing thoughts veered to the political.
"Vote," she said. "That's what I'm going to end on: Just vote."