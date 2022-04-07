John Clellon Holmes wrote the novel "Go," which is considered to be the first published book out of the Beat Generation of authors. He also had a deep friendship with another famous writer of the time, Jack Kerouac, and when Kerouac died on October 21, 1969, it deeply affected him. In 1985, the Limberlost Press published the collection of essays Holmes wrote about his friend titled "Gone in October: Last Reflections on Jack Kerouac."
"The death of a close friend slams a door in the face," wrote Holmes in the introduction. "It seems the cruel and final sundering of a shared-life, and if that dead friend has been an important comrade (in more than just affection), small and subtle severings occur after the big one, as that friend's hold on the mind as well as the heart gradually loosens. So it was with the death of Jack Kerouac for me."
In celebration of Kerouac's centennial year the Limberlost is re-issuing the book. It's a collection of four essays written by Holmes at different times as he processed his grief and examines Kerouac's writing. The new edition includes a new design, layout and photographs.
"With conferences, readings, podcasts, publications, films, and other special Jack Kerouac commemorations planned throughout America and England in 2022, we thought it time to reissue this great collection by one of the most eloquent chroniclers of the Beat Generation," wrote Publisher of Limberlost Press Rick Ardinger in a press release. "Gone in October is a deeply heartfelt remembrance of literary friendship and personal loss and should be of interest to readers of Kerouac and the story of an eruptive time in 20th century American literature."
The book is a complete collection of the writing Holmes did on Kerouac, including a poem titled "Going West Alone," written in 1964. The four essays include: "Rocks in Our Beds," written in 1981 about the two's shared New England backgrounds; "The Great Rememberer," (1965) the only piece written while Kerouac was alive; the title piece "Gone in October,' first published by Playboy magazine in 1973 is based off of one of Holmes's journal entries after Kerouac's funeral and "Envoi in Boulder," (1983) is from the Naropa celebration of Kerouac's novel "On the Road." Photographs run all through the book and show Kerouac and Holmes together, along with other famous Beat poets of the time, and also Kerouac at different periods of his life.
Kerouac lived a fast and hard life, pursuing women, alcohol and a good time; although he was also a lifelong Catholic. He died at the age of 47, October 1969, from complications due to drinking. He spoke French until his teens, served eight days in the U.S. Navy and found himself to be a wanderer. He was friends with all of the other Beat writers and his novel "On the Road," published by Viking Press in 1957, is about his travels with them.
The book is considered to be one of the finest examples of the Beat style of writing and was originally typed on a huge scroll Kerouac made so he wouldn't have to stop working. It had mixed reviews at publication but Kerouac became recognized as a notable writer. He even has a crater on Mercury that was named after him in 2015. Kerouac also wrote several other books and novellas, as well as essays and poetry.
Although incredibly prolific, he has also been considered controversial in more ways than one throughout the years and his writing, and his person, has received criticism from multiple angles.
However, Kerouac's writing, including "On the Road," still remain a popular. The novel is written using pseudonyms for the characters, with Kerouac as the protagonist, along with many other Beat writers like Allen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs Jr., Allen Ansen, Neal Cassady and, of course... his good friend Holmes.
In the essay "Gone in October" Holmes writes:
"I'd thought that it was apt that Jack had gone away in October, which was his favorite month, and that now it was one of those red and gold New England afternoons through which footballs used to loft in such brave arcs when we were young. No more Jack, I repeated to myself as I drove, his death a fact too inexplicable, too final, to go down. I'd known him for half my life. Whatever sort of man and writer I'd become was due in no small measure to our friendship."
The two were friends since they had met on July 4, 1948. They even shared the same birthday and corresponded until Kerouac's death.
Holmes wrote a number of things but he's best recognized for three novels; "Go" about he and friends Kerouac, Cassady and Ginsberg; "The Horn" a book about jazz and its history and "Get Home Free" about two people that move out of the city to contemplate their choices and the Beat movement. Holmes also taught at several universities later in life and wrote essays for varying publications.
"Gone in October" is, at its heart, a beautiful and long love letter to a lost friend; anyone who's experienced grief could find something that resonates in Holmes' writing. The last essay, "Envoi in Boulder," about the conference at Naropa for "On the Road" is a kind of musing on Kerouac's life, both of their writings and how he was really an observer of the Beat generation. Also, how, in the end, even if time catches up with everybody and sadness prevails...there's still remarkable and special things, no matter how small, that make life special... just like friendships.
"I was paunchy and out of shape and some of my cells had revolted at the years of misuse. Yet the early sun splashed the street under the trees with swatches of warm light, the air smelled of dewy pavements and mountain summer. I lit a cigarette and tried to break my habit of pondering imponderables."
Holmes died of cancer in 1988.
People can purchase copies of "Gone in October: Last Reflections on Jack Kerouac" at Rediscovered Books or directly from the Limberlost Press at limberlostpress.com.